Mohammad Nabi kept the Renegades in the match. Picture: AAP Image
Cricket

‘That’s more football or rugby’: Sickening BBL collision

22nd Jan 2020 7:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Sam Harper underwent tests in hospital after suffering a concussion during a freak incident in a BBL game.

The 23-year-old collided heavily while batting and became the first player subbed out of a BBL match - replaced by Tom Cooper - during the Renegades' four-run loss to Hobart on Tuesday night.

Harper, who suffered a serious concussion during a Sheffield Shield game in 2017, was assessed after toppling over Hurricanes bowler Nathan Ellis when attempting to complete a run.

 

Nathan Ellis tends to Sam Harper after the incident.
"I've never seen a concussion in a cricket game like that, where it's more football or rugby when someone gets taken out from underneath," Renegades coach Michael Klinger said.

"It's no one's fault, but you don't like to see anyone getting hurt. He didn't look that bad when he came off the field so hopefully he'll be okay.

"I think the medical guys made the right call, with him not passing that initial test."

Ellis, who went on to bowl the final over as the Hurricanes hung on in a thriller, said it was strange how the incident unfolded.

"I hope he's okay, you never want to see that on the field,"

Sam Harper colliding with Nathan Ellis in a freak accident.
"At first he stayed down and clutched his head and he was a bit wobbly legs, but after the doctor and umpire spoke to him he seemed okay.

"Hopefully I'll go and talk to him after this."

Harper was keeping up to the stumps for Victoria in February 2017 when the bat of Jake Lehmann smashed in to the side of his head.

The incident left him in serious pain for an extended period, but he returned the following season.

Harper wasn't the only Renegade to be injured against the Hurricanes, with veteran opener Shaun Marsh pulling his hamstring.

Marsh, who has the second-most runs this season behind Marcus Stoinis, will likely miss the Renegades' remaining two matches.

But captain Aaron Finch and star bowler Kane Richardson will return to the line-up for the Renegades' next game against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday night.

A groggy Harper is escorted from the field.
bbl big bash big bash league hobart hurricanes melbourne renegades sam harper

