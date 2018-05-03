Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
George Seymour, mayoral candidate.
George Seymour, mayoral candidate. Alistair Brightman
News

'That's my mother': Seymour shuts down online troll

Blake Antrobus
by
2nd May 2018 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN an online troll questioned George Seymour over election campaign contributions, they probably didn't expect this response.

The Fraser Coast mayoral candidate was asked to "please explain" two deposits from Marilyn McLean, a woman living in Wellington Point, who donated about $15,000 to Cr Seymour's campaign.

THAT'S MY MOTHER: George Seymour responds to an online troll about a donation from a woman in Wellington Point, which he revealed was his mother.
THAT'S MY MOTHER: George Seymour responds to an online troll about a donation from a woman in Wellington Point, which he revealed was his mother. Contributed

"That's my mother, helping her son," Cr Seymour wrote in response.

"She is not a developer and it doesn't create any conflict of interest, I probably didn't need to disclose it, but have done so."

Ms McLean donated $5000 to Cr Seymour's campaign on April 11 and another $10,000 on April 23, which are detailed on the Electoral Commission of Queensland's disclosure site.

Cr Seymour told the Chronicle his mother was "entitled to help her son" through the campaign.

"I don't accept donations from anyone who would cause a conflict of interest," he said.

The Fraser Coast will go back to the polls this weekend to decide the next mayor.

by-election fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast regional council george seymour
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    What will our new-look SES look like?

    premium_icon What will our new-look SES look like?

    News As the SES restructures its operations around the state local figures worry if the Clarence has a voice in what's happening.

    FEATURE: Our 4 local businesses that do it their own way

    premium_icon FEATURE: Our 4 local businesses that do it their own way

    Business Service, personality, and a different way of thinking drive success

    EXPLAINED: Why there's a big bump on the way to Yamba

    EXPLAINED: Why there's a big bump on the way to Yamba

    Council News Bridge contractor explains cause of dip

    Chopper called to Maclean Helipad twice last month

    Chopper called to Maclean Helipad twice last month

    Health Calls for new helipad at hospital

    Local Partners