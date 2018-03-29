The 12-year-old drone entrepreneur who made $15k in a year

BUSINESS SMART: Hudson Horne runs one of the Coast's most successful drone businesses.

FROM a young age Hudson Horne had been fascinated by electronics and making inanimate objects move.

The now 12-year-old has turned that fascination into one of the Coast's most successful drone businesses, raking in a neat profit of almost $15,000 in the past year.

The Coast teen purchased his first drone with money he made by selling his toys and doing odd jobs around the home for his parents.

He started his business Next Level Lens and uses his state-of-the-art drone to work for real estate agencies, cover weddings and events and even jobs such as checking the whirlybirds on roofs.

"I kind of progressively got into drones from the age of seven," Hudson said.

"When I bought my first drone I was so nervous about using it because I didn't want to crash it. But it makes me really happy and I'd like to travel with my business when I get older."

His mother, Peta, said she thought it would be a fleeting hobby but after several years his passion and entrepreneurial skills have only increased.

"It drove me nuts with how much he talked about drones," she said.

"And then one day he sold all of his toys and anything in his room because he so desperately wanted to buy his first drone."

Hudson took out the 2017 Sunshine Coast's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

"It has helped me because I can put that I won the award on my website and people can tell that I'm more than just a kid who likes drones," Hudson said.

