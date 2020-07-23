Menu
Gulmarrad Public School Principal Robyn Urquhart keeps a watchful eye over school students at the busy crossing on Brooms Head Road.
News

The 130-year first keeping kids safe at school

Adam Hourigan
23rd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
FOR the first time in its 130-year history, there will be a new face keeping the students of Gulmarrad Public School safe.

The students will receive an extra level of protection with the NSW government funding a new school crossing supervisor.

Gulmarrad school is one of the largest in the area, and the new crossing supervisor will monitor children at the crossing on Brooms Head Road as they walk to and from school.

>>> RELATED: How kids at Gulmarrad were rushing back to school

It is part of a program introducing 300 new crossing supervisors, and member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said applications for the once-in-many-lifetime position will open soon.

“I strongly encourage dedicated people interested in serving their community to keep an eye out for the job advertisement,” he said.

“Governments have no higher priority than child safety and that is why the Nationals in government first introduced flashing lights around all schools and are now funding 300 new school crossing supervisors.”

>>> HISTORY: School’s low-key 125th birthday celebrations

Mr Gulaptis also recommended motorists download the Speed Adviser app to alert drivers when they enter an active school zone and for teachers and families to visit the Safety Town website for educational road safety activities.

chris gulaptis clarence jobs crossing supervisor gulmarrad public school school crossing school zone safety
