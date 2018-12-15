The 19 Sunshine Coast projects set to define 2019
MAJOR projects reshaping the Sunshine Coast are finally within reach after months, and in some cases years, in the making.
Locals and visitors can look forward to a suite of new infrastructure, attractions, retail and entertainment.
Below is a list of the 19 projects set to define 2019.
1. Maroochydore CBD
MAROOCHYDORE'S new city centre will see plenty more above-ground growth in 2019, following a strong focus on underground infrastructure this year.
Next year, construction will begin on the first buildings, including an eight-storey commercial office block by development firm Evans Long, as well as more than 150 residential apartments and "small office home office" townhomes by Habitat Development Group.
The staged 20-year project will feature commercial, retail, residential and cultural precincts with 40 per cent of the 53ha site to be parks and waterways.
A sub-sea international broadband cable is expected to be installed by 2020.
2. Novotel Twin Waters Convention Centre
MELBOURNE-based Shakespeare Property Group have committed to build an $8 million, 3400-seat convention centre at the Novotel Twin Waters Resort.
The 1600sq m convention centre will open in April and offer four different meeting and event spaces, and cater for 2000 delegates theatre-style or 1000 banquet-style.
The Queensland Tourism Awards are already locked in to be hosted for the first time on the Sunshine Coast at the venue in December next year.
3. Airport expansion
FREQUENT international flights draw closer for the Sunshine Coast Airport as pavement placement works for a new runway are scheduled throughout 2019.
This follows sand-dredging for the foundation which finished ahead of schedule this year.
The $347 million upgrade is on track to be fully operational by late-2020 and deliver more employment opportunities, enhanced connections between the Sunshine Coast business and global economy, and contribute $4.1 billion to Gross Regional Product between 2020 and 2040.
The airport is expected to generate 1538 direct and 693 indirect full-time jobs by 2040.
4. North Buderim Shopping Centre
CONSTRUCTION began early this year on the North Buderim Shopping Centre, anchored by Coles.
An opening date has not been released, but once operational the centre will house a full-line supermarket, Liquorland and a further eight speciality tenancies plus 259 car parks.
The 4753sq m Coles is located on a 19,620sq m site located at 141 Jones Rd, North Buderim.
5. Sippy Downs takeaway and petrol
A KFC, McDonald's, Subway and Stellarossa, plus 24-hour Caltex will soon open on Sippy Downs Drive and is expected to create about 250 jobs.
The $10 million build would service the growing area, and fill the motorway fuel and fast-food void between Noosa and Moby Vics in the Glass House Mountains area.
6. Aura Business Centre
A BUSINESS park in the heart of Aura is under construction and tipped to create more than 3000 new jobs according to its developer Stockland.
Stockland has not confirmed the completion date, but said it is one of two business parks expected to position the master-planned community as a major employment hub for the Sunshine Coast.
The business park will accommodate a range of uses, including light industry and manufacturing, bulky goods and showrooms, commercial office space, storage and warehousing, research and development, and indoor sports and recreation.
7. New schools
A NUMBER of new educational facilities are opening across the Sunshine Coast, including the Good Samaritan Catholic College in Bli Bli.
A proposed development in Aura includes two more state schools in the Caloundra South area.
The State Government has committed $35 million over the next five years for a new primary school in Palmview and $60 million for a secondary school in Caloundra.
8. Nambour Hospital upgrades
CONSTRUCTION will begin early next year on the $86 million Nambour Hospital redevelopment, with mental health services upgrades the first in the staged overhaul.
The upgraded hospital is due to be fully operational by late-2022.
It will feature expanded services including an extra 44 mental health inpatient beds, low-acuity surgery services, high-quality increased-capacity emergency care, and upgraded rehabilitation, medical treatment, cancer care and day-unit therapies.
Same-day medical rehabilitation will be increased, medical and surgical wards will be upgraded, new medical-imaging equipment introduced, and an acute and restorative care unit will be created.
9. Treetops at Big Pineapple
TOURISM will reach new heights this summer with the Treetop Challenge set to open at the Big Pineapple.
About 120 activities will be on offer across the 2km course, plus a variety of challenges including a 120m zipline.
An opening date has not been announced but it is set for late 2018, early 2019.
10. Kawana Sports Hub
THE $27 million high-performance sports hub project in Bokarina just metres from Sunshine Coast Stadium and Lake Kawana is now months from opening.
Stage one, made up of the high performance gym and sports services and the second-stage, a three-star hotel with 84 rooms of low-cost accommodation and more than 330 carparks, opens in April next year.
The "high performance" aspect will feature the gym, sports physiotherapy, osteo experts, martial arts spaces and a hyperbaric chamber.
The third stage, a licensed club, is still some time away, but is seen as a crucial element to the facility.
11. Nambour Trams
TWO retired Melbourne trams have been secured to house a ticket booth and separate picnic area as the push continues to restore the heritage-listed tram-line through Nambour.
Nambour Tram Co's application stood out from 1500 applications Australia-wide to receive two of the 134 locomotives.
Regular community events are garnering support and funds for the project which has council backing and financial Federal Government support.
12. Sunshine Plaza redevelopment:
THE Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore is set to become Queensland's largest shopping centre north of Brisbane, with the final retail stage due to open before Easter.
This includes the region's first David Jones, as well as Big W, about 60 specialty stores and new alfresco dining along Cornmeal Promenade.
Subject to development approval, it is anticipated the High Ropes course will also be delivered before Easter 2019.
13. Oceanside
THE public will get a first taste of the $5 billion Oceanside development in the Kawana area from early next year with construction to start on the first Bokarina Beach homes, and access open to the extended Lake Kawana.
The Stockland development is one of the largest infrastructure projects undertaken on the Sunshine Coast and is set to create 12,000 ongoing jobs and contribute $828 million annually to the local economy.
The development will swallow up the last of the vacant land along the now very developed Nicklin Way stretch from Caloundra to Mooloolaba.
14. Kawana Health Hub and Medical School
THE first intake of medical school students are expected to begin their education early next year at a new facility based in the $1.8 billion Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
Griffith University will operate the 50-place medical school with a large contingent expected to be Coast students.
It forms part of the soon-to-be medical hub in an integrated network of accessible healthcare facilities in the Birtinya area.
15. Bli Bli Village Centre
BLI BLI is fast becoming a self-sufficient community as the $25 million Village Town Centre takes shape.
A number of medical services, beauty businesses and retailers are already operating with the second stage due to be complete this year.
The final stage is expected to be complete by December next year, and includes a tavern run by Sunshine Coast Hotels Group.
16. Bli Bli Golf Course
THE Maroochy River Golf Club is set to expand its facility to include an 18-hold miniature golf course, estimated to cost about $1.5 million.
A nine-hold pitch and putt course, and a par three nine-hole course are also on the cards with a longer-term vision to see a 20-30 unit golfer accommodation complex constructed.
17. Kawana Shoppingworld
SHOPPERS can enjoy a suite of new retail options and a Gold Class Cinema, which has already opened at the Kawana Shopping World.
The last of the works were due to be complete before Christmas, so with the cranes and construction out of the way visitors can enjoy the large new centre along the Nicklin Way.
18. Housing developments
NEW residential housing will continue to rise throughout the Sunshine Coast in 2019 with major developers continuing a push to house thousands of new residents in coming decades.
Expect plenty of movement in the master-planned Aura community, which will feature more than 20,000 new homes over the next 30 years.
The Avid Group will continue work on the Harmony estate, a 378ha site which will cater for 5000 homes and 12,000 residents with construction expected to exceed $4 billion.
19. Water park
AFTER years of waiting it appears a $400 million water park may have reached a tipping point with earthworks expected to begin in 2019.
Actventure will be built over 14ha by Steve Irwin Way in Glenview and developers anticipate it would rival the Gold Coast's Wet 'n' Wild with one million annual visitors forecast.
The development includes a wave machine, a four-star hotel, pools, slides, kayaking and paddleboarding, plus a large sports field for major sports events.