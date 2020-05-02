The $70 gadget dividing Australia

While some have dubbed it the villain of this MasterChef season, one kitchen gadget is now flying off shelves thanks to its appearance on the show.

While some have dubbed it the villain of this MasterChef season, one kitchen gadget is now flying off shelves thanks to its appearance on the show.

From blast chillers to ice cream machines, every season of MasterChef seems to bring a kitchen gadget into the limelight.

This season, it's the hibachi grill.

Fans of the cooking competition have become well accustomed to seeing at least one, if not multiple contestants cooking on these portable Japanese grills every episode.

Just this week, Simon Toohey won the judges over with his burnt cucumber dish on Monday, while Sarah Clare lost a charred duck oesophagus to the grill during Wednesday night's Mystery Box.

Then on Thursday night's hibachi-related cook, Sarah Tiong unfortunately seared her coral trout a few shades too dark, and lost her chance at immunity.

It instead went to Jess Liemantara, who won with her non-hibatchied 65-degree egg with turmeric noodles and chilli oil.

An unfortunate hibatchied coral trout skin saw Sarah Tiong lose her chance at immunity. Picture: Channel 10

Humble home cooks can also get in on the hibachi action. According to 10Daily, the ones from the show are the regular konro models from the Chef's Armoury and were first used by season two contestant Adam Liaw. While they'll cost you $269 and have since sold out, Kogan.com stocks a similar model, the Cookmaster Hibachi Grill, which comes in at budget-friendly price of $69.99.

Speaking to news.com.au, Kogan.com's director of exclusive brands Sergiy Bobrovnychyy confirmed the 'MasterChef effect' is well and truly a thing with the site reporting a "significant spike" in sales over the last two weeks.

The Cookmaster Hibachi Grill. Picture: Kogan.com

"Month on month from March to April, Kogan.com has seen a whopping 1600 per cent increase in sales for the Hibachi Grill, with a significant spike over the last fortnight since MasterChef Australia kicked off.

"We currently have the Cookmaster Hibachi Grill available at a special pre-sale price of $69.99 so MasterChef fans looking to recreate their favourite dishes at home better get in quick."

#MasterChefAU ITS OFFICIAL......this is the year of " Finishing Off With The Hibachi Grill".....anyone remember the year of the Thermomix and the year of the sour vide? — Billywhizz (@BillDevanney) April 23, 2020

The grill has also become quite the talking point on Twitter, with many viewers expressing their ire at its regular appearance.

"Every year on #MasterChefAU some kind of cooking fad rears its head, and it would seem that this year it is cooking on a hibachi grill," wrote one viewer.

"We need a hibachi grill-free challenge, the panna cotta of 2020," wrote another.

"Enough with the hibachis!"

"Stop using hibachi grills - there is beauty in a frying pan."

STOP USING HIBACHI GRILLS THERE IS BEAUTY IN A FRYING PAN #masterchefau — Basic Masterchef Quotes (@BasicMasterchef) April 30, 2020

However, it's got other fans questioning whether they too, need the kitchen gadget.

"My housemate has threatened to evict me if I buy a hibachi grill after watching," joked one viewer.

"Now trying to convince the husband I need a hibachi grill," tweeted another.

"My dad is looking at hibachis on Gumtree."

"Am I being brainwashed into considering a hibachi grill as a good Mother's Day present?"

My housemate has threatened to evict me if I buy a hibachi grill after watching #MasterChefAU 😂😂😂 — 🦄💅Cock Goblin🌈🦄 (@ThornburyQueer) April 26, 2020

Whether you love it, or would rather see it disappear in flames of its own making, one thing is for certain. This will not be the last we've seen of the hibachi grill.

MasterChef continues 7.30pm Sunday on Ten.

Imagine if you played a #MasterChefau drinking game where you had to take a shot every time anyone said “hibachi grill” or whenever Laura cooked pasta. You’d be off your head by the 3rd commercial break — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) April 29, 2020

Every year on #MasterChefAU some kind of cooking fad rears it’s head, and it would seem that this year it is cooking on a hibachi grill pic.twitter.com/4v86GJnNdX — 📚Mirelle📚 (@alwaysmorebooks) April 26, 2020

Masterchef has the stability we need in 2020. Every episode we will see:

1. Laura making pasta

2. Poh running it down to the wire

3. Unnecessary use of the hibachi grill #masterchefau — Mo Tal (@miniaturetal) April 29, 2020

We need a hibachi grill free challenge, the panacotta of 2020 #MasterChefAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) April 26, 2020

#MasterChefAU Somewhere in Australia is a Hibachi Grill distributor scratching his head going 'I dont get it, our sales have shot up 10 fold in the past 2 weeks ....' — tom smith (@tomsmit77802892) April 27, 2020

Now trying to convince the husband I need Hibachi grill. #masterchefAu — Thooha A (@Thoodles) April 29, 2020

My dad is looking at hibachi’s on gumtree. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #Masterchefau — Victoria (@movetheair) April 30, 2020