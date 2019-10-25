Man urinates in public, washes off with drinking fountain

City officials are investigating a shameful act in which a man was caught urinating before shocked onlookers on a busy street in Sydney's CBD before washing his private parts using a public drinking fountain.

The disgraceful scene by captured by a Daily Telegraph photographer outside the Downing Centre court complex in Liverpool Street at midday today.

Disgusting... The man was seen urinating in Liverpool Street. Picture John Grainger

Photographer John Grainger said:"I was standing there with some lawyers and one of them said are you getting pictures of this?

"I've seen him to do the same thing before. He started off by washing himself. Then he sort of watered down his front and washed himself off.

"I warn everyone I see going by there not to drink out of that fountain."

Shocked onlookers witnesses the man

A NSW Police spokeswoman said they had not received any complaints about the incident.

"It was not reported to police," she said.

"In NSW, the fine for public urination is $500 under section 4 (offensive conduct) of the Summary Offences Act 1998."

The City of Sydney said they are investigating the incident.