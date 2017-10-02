The addictive game that has all ages hooked

IT IS a game where storytelling, mathematics and imagination reign supreme.

Despite its geeky reputation, the 1974 classic Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game still attracts around 10 million people worldwide according to its creators. To quench the thirst of Clarence Valley D&D gamers, for the past seven years Grafton Library has hosted a number of events and workshops every school holidays.

"It's a game where you really have to think on your feet and for a lot of people, the interactive nature is what attracts them," Iluka's Dungeons and Dragons master Aaron Young said.

Ethan Starkey, 15 from Iluka is a keen D&D player Jenna Thompson

The foundation of Dungeons and Dragons is storytelling. Together, your group tell a story, guiding your heroes through quests for treasure, battles with deadly foes, daring rescues, courtly intrigue and much more. At its core is a Dungeon Master who must ensure any given campaign is an interesting ride.

"One of the chief roles of DM is to deliberate over what the players are going to do," Mr Young said. "However, I can write out page after page of how I want the story to go, but if the players turn left instead of right, then all those ideas now don't work, so you have to think on your feet."

Aedan McPherson, 10 from Gulmarrad knows it's more than just the roll of a dice that makes Dungeons and Dragons interesting Jenna Thompson

Mr Young said that the clientele who play don't necessarily fit the nerd stereotype.

"I've had players at my table who you'd swear belong in nothing else but a pub," he said. "And yet, when they sit down they surprise me with how methodical, tactical and quite brilliant at the game they are."

For more information about joining a quest, simply visit Grafton Library.