The aftermath of nature's fury

TOPPLED: The fence of the back carpark of Eyecare Plus fell after Saturday's storm ripped through Grafton. Matthew Elkerton

CLEANUP crews were still out and about yesterday following Saturday afternoon's storm which inflicted mayhem on parts of the Clarence Valley.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, but there were plenty of calls made to the State Emergency Service.

"We received 27 calls for help across the Clarence and Nambucca area,” SES community capability officer Jenny Funari said.

"The majority of jobs were for trees down on private properties and a couple for leaking roofs, but we still have two crews out today working on jobs from Saturday.”

For the team at Eyecare Plus, Grafton, it was fortunate no one was parked in the back carpark after 70km/h wind gusts toppled their dividing fence.

While this damage couldn't be helped, Ms Funari said the weekend weather served as a reminder for residents to get ready for the upcoming summer storm season.

"It's a great time to trim trees near your home, clear your gutters to avoid a build-up of rainwater leading to a leaking roof,” she said.

"In high winds and storms like this one, it's important to secure all loose items in the yard,” Ms Funari said.

"A really good trick to use when you've got a pool is to throw all the pool furniture in there.”

Ms Funari added that it was important for residents to check on their neighbours prior to and following a storm.

"Please check on your neighbours, especially those that are elderly, disabled or incapacitated,” she said.