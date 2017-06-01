The art of storytelling with Irish songstress

LIKE many Irish troubadours before her, there's a great storytelling tradition at the heart of Aine Tyrrell's music. Perhaps that's one of the things, apart from her musicianship and an equally deft touch with a killer hook or a heart-rending lament, which attracted the attention of celebrated Irish craftsman Glen Hansard.

That's the story that has unfolded in the latest chapter of Australia-based Irish singer Tyrrell's extraordinary career, a beautiful meeting of like minds in which Tyrrell's seductive, mournful voice, atop a stirring Celtic soul romp, is given a little extra finesse by Hansard on her new single Don't Be Left Crying.

Tyrrell, whose father Sean Tyrrell is one of Ireland's most revered and enduring folk singers, first met Hansard 11 years ago when she was an aspiring young songwriter in Dublin and he was king of the walk in his band, The Frames. Last year they met up again, where they hatched a plot to work together on Tyrrell's upcoming EP, Fledgling Fall.

The EP follows Tyrrell's much-lauded debut album last year, Queen of Swords with producer Mark Stanley.

There's no denying Tyrrell has a big heart as well. Three years ago, after a traumatic relationship break-up, the singer left home in Victoria with her three young children to travel across Australia in a 1966 Bedford bus.

Tyrrell's passionate music draws from a number of styles and influences. Certainly traditional Irish folk is in her blood, but so too are elements of soul, country, and rock'n'roll. Her upbringing in County Clare and in the United States (her mother is American) and her new-found love of Australia also means she is drawing from many cultures in her writing.