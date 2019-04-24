The art of the zine makes a comeback

BRINGING IT BACK: Jeremy Staples is running workshops for kids to learn how to make a zine.

BRINGING IT BACK: Jeremy Staples is running workshops for kids to learn how to make a zine. Sabrina Lauriston

A ONCE ubiquitous part of culture in the '70s, zines were a platform to share thoughts, passions and opinions with the world, today's social media in analogue form.

One man is bringing the zine back, with workshops in the Valley this week to give everyone an opportunity to learn what a zine is, and produce your own eight-page product.

Jeremy Staples said he loved the format because of it's accessibility.

Zine making workshop Sabrina Lauriston

"For blogs you need a skill set, accessible to anyone to share their views or political opinions, writers trying to get their work out there. It's accessible to the consumer and creator,” he said.

"What it does is create an opportunity for people to come together.”

"I used to do a music and arts publication, it started as friends contributing and by the end, after five years we had writers all over Australia contributing.”

Zine making workshop Sabrina Lauriston

Mr Staples said the "tactile experience” of zines was something people craved.

"You connect with it differently. We are so connected to screens, it is special to have something tactile, we consume it differently to sitting in-front of a computer or mobile phone,” he said.

"It's funny how excited a six-year-old or 76-year-old can get showing people what they've created.”

"It's really diverse, I can have a six-year-old sitting next to a 70-year-old, and it is a beautiful experience using your hands and producing something, it can be a meditative thing sometimes.

"Hearing conversations between someone who used to use a typewriter in their office job with someone who's never even seen one.”

Contact your local library to book for the free event.

Iluka Library: Friday, 10.30-12.30pm (Ages 6-12)

Yamba Library: Friday, 2.30-4.30pm (Ages 13+)

Grafton Library: Saturday, 10-12pm (Ages 13+)