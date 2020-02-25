The axeman cometh in Group 2

Orara Valley Axemen hooker Cody Berry dives over for a try last year.

CONFIRMING what many in the rugby league fraternity had suspected, Orara Valley Axemen will not be fielding any teams in Group 2 this year.

The proud club has been in crisis mode recently following head coach Willy Lockwood’s decision to step down amid mounting concerns over player numbers ahead of the 2020 season.

But the worst fears of many were realised today when the club issued a statement confirming they would not nominate any teams in upcoming competitions.

“Unfortunately, due to low player numbers, we are unable to enter a First Grade side in the 2020 Group 2 competition,” a club spokesperson said.

“We therefore are unable to enter any sides in the Group 2 competition.”

The decision did not signal the end however, with the club emphasising they would continue to be active in the community and look to ahead to the following year.

“We will use the year to rebuild for a bright and positive 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“There will still be monthly committee meetings held at the grounds, and as always, our beloved Muppets will meet every Thursday evening for think tank sessions.

“You will still find us doing our yearly fundraising events such as the Orara Valley Fair, our annual trivia night and as always, our local meat raffles.

“We would like to thank the unwavering support of our sponsors, supporters, players, families, local businesses and our committee members.”

The club had a tumultuous 2019 season with their coach Col Speed standing aside after almost two and a half years at the helm as the Group 2 side suffered from dwindling player stocks.

Though the team still managed to avoid the wooden spoon and the club had faith they could turn things around

“Although we had a season plagued with departures and low playing numbers, we saw the season out. We finished 2019 optimistic about our future and what we could do to better our proud club in 2020.”