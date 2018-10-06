‘Honey Badger’ finally surfaces

Nick Cummins photographed while on the Kokoda trail as the furore over the Bachelor finale continues. Picture: Instagram/@zahrasquest

Nick Cummins photographed while on the Kokoda trail as the furore over the Bachelor finale continues. Picture: Instagram/@zahrasquest

AS debate continues to rage over the shocking finale of The Bachelor, Australia's 'Honey Badger' Nick Cummins has finally surfaced.

Cummins had escaped Australia before the popular reality TV series ended.

Contrary to former Bachelors including Tim Robards, Blake Garvey, Sam Wood and Richie Strachan, he has also avoided the media frenzy surrounding the end of the show.

However, unlike these past Bachelors, the girls vying for Cummins' heart want answers after he stunned Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley with his decision to not choose either of them.

Now, the Honey Badger has been snapped in a photograph while undertaking the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea.

The first photograph of Cummins since the divisive TV finale comes a day after his birthday on Friday when he would have turned 31.

Cummins appeared in the photograph alongside five guys who are walking the Kokoda Track to raise $50,000 for the Zahra Foundation in South Australia.

The Foundation assists women and their children experiencing domestic violence, debt and financial hardship.

The five guys posted the image to their Instagram account for their trip, with the caption: "Just when everyone around the country has been trying to reach the MIA @nickbadger after the @thebachelorau finale, the #ZahrasQuest boys were the first to chat to him deep in the Kokoda jungle!!! #bachelorau #honeybadger #kokoda"

Cummins is on the Kokoda Track with his friend James Brodie. Together, they are raising funds for a charity called Grass Skirts Project.

It empowers women and helps with domestic violence issues in Papua New Guinea through sport.

Cummins and Brodie are walking the famous trail for eight days.

They flew out of Brisbane Airport on Monday to begin their trek.

The photograph emerged as Australia awaits to hear from Cummins in his "only interview" about the finale.

Teaser trailers for the interview, which is set to air on The Sunday Project tomorrow night shows Cummins explaining his side of the story to Lisa Wilkinson.

"It hit me with a fair bit of a thunderbolt. It was just like, you know what? Out of respect to these women, if I can't stand here and say 'I'm picking her and I love her,' why would I start something with someone?" he says.

Wilkinson has also been seen asking Cummins about his reasons for going solo at the end.

"But you do understand on The Bachelor, you're meant to be in a place where you're ready to have a relationship?" she asks him.

He left her hanging, saying: "Umm …"

The Bachelor Nick Cummins with Sophie Tieman. Picture: Supplied

Wilkinson also speaks to Sophie and Brittany along with Cassie Wood, who was let go and Brooke Blurton, who walked away from the show.

The internet had been widely speculating that the former rugby star had found love with third runner-up Cassie.

But this week she told Kyle and Jackie O that she is currently single, she hasn't dated anyone and she doesn't see a future with Cummins.

Nick Cummins in The Bachelor finale with Brittany Hockley. Picture: Supplied

"Going on that show it was kind of like a second chance for me and him and by the end of it I was so invested in him and I was obviously falling for him and he told me that he wasn't interested," she said.

"But walking away from it, like he was the one that got away from me in the real world, and then I got my answer so I guess it was a bit of closure and he wasn't interested and that was my answer."