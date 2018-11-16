Truth about devastating Bach scene

Todd King’s reaction to being dumped by Ali Oetjen on The Bachelorette was heartbreaking.

Watching Todd King sob as he was dumped by Ali Oetjen in favour of Taite Radley during last night's Bachelorette finale was devastating.

"I've never been so sure. I want her to be the mother of my children. That's the person I want to marry," he told Osher Gunsberg moments beforehand, still blissfully unaware that he was about to be left heartbroken.

Minutes later, both Todd and Ali were red-faced and crying hysterically.

Hope that was waterproof mascara.

It was incredibly emotional - and Ali still needed to talk to Taite and confess her love. So how long was she given to compose herself?

"I think I had 20 minutes (before Taite arrived)," she revealed in an interview with Nova's Fitzy and Wippa this morning.

"I had a little (makeup) touch-up, and that was it."

In the words of the great Ariana Grande: Thank you, next.

Meanwhile, Taite admitted that he'd had to practise his speech to Ali with producers before the big moment.

"I was in the car, and I was practising with a couple of producers - they said to me, 'Just make sure you listen to every word that comes out of Ali's mouth, because she's either going to say she loves you or not,'" he told the radio hosts.

"I was a nervous wreck."

Since the beginning of the series, Ali had told producers and viewers that she wanted marriage and babies within one to two years, and wouldn't settle for another man with commitment issues.

She then chose Taite - who said he couldn't commit to any of that yet - over Todd, who'd already sourced an engagement ring.

So how in the world can she trust Taite to give her what she needs?

"I think I can trust him more than ever," she told Fitzy and Wippa.

"In the future, he's going to tell me the honest truth, whether I like it or not … So I can trust him absolutely."