Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lucy Hackett is escorted down the carpet at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at the 'Pavilion' at the Grafton Showground on Saturday, 17th Septmeber, 2016.
Lucy Hackett is escorted down the carpet at the 2016 Jacaranda Ball at the 'Pavilion' at the Grafton Showground on Saturday, 17th Septmeber, 2016. Debrah Novak
News

THE BALL IS BACK: Get your tickets to Jaca's opening

Adam Hourigan
by
9th Aug 2018 1:40 PM

GET your glad rags ready and frock up to welcome the Jacarandas in one of Grafton's traditional ballroom homes.

The 2018 Jacaranda Ball will again be held at The Barn, Grafton Showgrounds on Saturday October 13. Tickets are on sale now on Eventbrite and from the Jacaranda Office. This popular event is the opening of the Jacaranda Festival and marks the opening of the Jacaranda season.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at the images from previous year's Jacaranda ball.

Guests at the ball will enjoy a unique, quality dining experience provided by local caterer Erin Brown. Be entertained throughout night with local music, enjoy a signature purple cocktail, take one of our beautiful candidates out for a spin on the dance floor all while helping to support the Jacaranda Festival.

The Jacaranda Ball Committee and Jacaranda Queen and Junior Jacaranda Queen Candidates are all working hard to decorate the Barn so that the beautiful old building can provide a stunning venue for the evening.

Tickets to the Ball are $80 Adult and $40 for Children. Table and group bookings are also available. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.com.au or from the Jacaranda Office at Level 1, Harvey's Arcade, 54-56 Prince Street, Grafton.

grafton showground jacaranda jacaranda ball jacaranda festival the barn
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Government accused of failing community on public health

    Government accused of failing community on public health

    News 'We are seeing diseases in NSW which we thought were eradicated due to vaccinations'

    LOOK: Huge gallery of Jacaranda ball memories

    premium_icon LOOK: Huge gallery of Jacaranda ball memories

    News Take a look back at the balls from the previous years

    • 9th Aug 2018 1:31 PM
    CAN YOU HELP: Missing persons week shines light on lost

    CAN YOU HELP: Missing persons week shines light on lost

    Crime Missing Persons week shines light on those missing

    Photographer weighs up story in old scales

    premium_icon Photographer weighs up story in old scales

    Offbeat Do you know anything about these old scales?

    • 9th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners