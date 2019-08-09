The Bats Maclean loves about to fly out to represent town

BATHURST BOUND: The Maclean High School under-13 Bats have made the final of the Country Cup to be played in Bathurst on Wednesday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maclean High School loves its Bats.

That's the nickname for the school's under-13s rugby league team which will next week contest the final of the Country Rugby League Country Cup and Small Schools Knockout Finals at Carrington Park, Bathurst.

Team coach and first grade league star Hughie Stanley said the school and the town of Maclean was thrilled with the performance of the footballers.

"It's the first time for 30 or 40 years a team from the school has gone this far,” Stanley said.

The team has won its way through to the final where it will meet Edmund Rice College at 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Stanley said the team has played outstanding football to reach this stage of the competition, but there was one stumbling block.

"It's going to cost a fair bit to send the team to Bathurst, so we're looking for some financial help for the trip,” he said.

"The business community in Maclean has been fantastic. We've got about 10 on board now supporting them.”

Stanley said because the school was in a low socio-economic area some players' parents could not afford to send their child away with the team.

"We've had good support so far, but we can always use some more help to cover the costs,” he said.

Win, lose or draw, the trip will be a memorable one for the players, with some extra-curricular rugby league thrown in after the final.

"We've got a visit to either the Penrith or South Sydney teams to see how they go about their training,” Stanley said.

"Then on Thursday night, we're going out to Brookvale Oval in Sydney to see Manly and the Wests Tigers play.

"Most of the boys have never been to Sydney or even out of the Clarence Valley, so this will be an exciting time for them.”