The battle against weeds and flying foxes at Susan Island

Flying foxes on Susan Island

IN SUMMER there could be over 200,000 flying foxes roosted and squawking at one time on Susan Island reserve, more than the resident population of the Clarence Valley.

The reserve features grey heads, little reds, and the black flying foxes have all appeared in the canopy's.

NPWS Northern Region pest management officer Jeff Thomas said at times they can get all three species in the canopy's.

"We get the blacks who are the superior ones because they roost up really high and are bigger animals, they are like aloof from everyone else,” Mr Thomas said. "The greys are underneath them, then the reds are just about head height.”

However, all three aren't always there.

"Sometimes in Summer we get 200,000 bats here mostly little reds and other times in Winter we get none, it changes. So every time we are here we do a formal count every three months and its never the same.”

The increasing use of the reserve by flying-foxes has damaged the rainforest through roosting bats breaking defoliating upper and middle branches in the canopy.

Repeated use of the roost site in consecutive years tends to suppress regrowth of canopy foliage, making this a major problem as it creates ideal conditions for weed species to establish and flourish.

"You think well the bats do impact on the canopy but we are fortunate in the Susan Island 20 hectares they will move around the forest... the bats always camps in forests next to rivers,” said Mr Thomas.

Mr Thomas said they just accept the bats have no where else to go.

"If there was more river bank vegetation along the riverbank they would have more options but they are pretty well confined here.”

"We will have to deal with their impacts each year, and that is the struggle trying to keep up with big bat numbers.”

In 1973 D. R. Law the current secretary of the Susan Island Trustees wrote a report published in The Daily Examiner mentioned the impact caused by the flying foxes.

"About 1958 the leader of one of the parties from the Queensland University said "If they keep on as they are there will be no trees left on the island.” The damage then did not appear very serious and the statement appeared to be an exaggeration. Nothing was done because there was nothing which could be done to give effective relief.”

"The bats have over recent years so changed and polluted the environment that when they are there is a seething mass but when they are not it is dead and lifeless.”

"No one knows what this year or the future has in store but if the numbers do not drop very considerably, which of course may happen, the forest is doomed.”

Weeds on Susan Island

IT'S A continual battle to keep on top of the weeds at Susan Island and if they aren't removed they have vast effects on biodiversity.

Because Susan Island is in a flood plain the weeds grow ferociously, as every flood brings all sorts of old and new weeds to it.

This is a major problem because the weeds interfere with the natural regeneration processes as they out-compete native species and impact their growth.

National Parks and Wildlife Service Northern Region pest management officer Jeff Thomas said it's a continual battle to keep on top of the weeds.

The removal of weeds allows the native trees to regenerate and that eventually keeps the weeds down.

Mr Thomas said National Parks works with the Susan and Elizabeth Recreation Trust outside the nature reserve so they can increase the area of the forest.

There is a restoration plan for the island where they target weeds that are having a severe impact on the canopy. It also aims to reduce the impact of weeds to allow the forest to recover.

Trust member Greg Clancy said they are doing everything they can.

"We are throwing everything we can at this island and Elizabeth Island to try and get it regenerated. Once it's regenerated the maintenance is much lower.”

The Susan Island Nature Reserve plan of management says the Clarence River is a stressed river system and its water quality is variable because it often carries elevated volumes of sediment.

While this increased sediment contributes to the growth of the island by depositing silt, the water brings weed propagules from upstream.

Disturbances such as the death of old trees or damage by flying foxes and storms leave openings in the canopy that let sunlight reach the forest floor.

This encourages growth by seedlings and vines to fill the niches in the gap.

It is important for the gaps to be regenerated with native species to restore the upper canopy.

It is thought most of the major vine weeds present in the nature reserve were introduced by floods, including balloon vine, cat's claw creeper, dutchman's pipe, madeira vine and morning glory.