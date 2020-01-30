Menu
Singer-songwriter John Lee Hamilton will play Yamba’s Pacific Hotel on Sunday afternoon.
Entertainment

The beat goes on in Clarence Valley

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
Tonight

  • DJ Ritchie Carter, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Richie Williams, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Clarry Einstein’s Tournament of Trivia, 6.30pm, Free, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Musical Bingo, 7pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
  • Innquizitive Trivia, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Morning Melodies ft Peter Van Der Steen, 10.30am, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Musical Bingo, 7pm, Jacaranda Hotel.

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, 8pm, Free 18+ only, Yamba Bowling Club
  • Jimi & The Painted Crows, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores.
  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Rjay, Martini Bros, & Special Guest DJPANDA, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel.
  • Who’s Charlie, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Rhythm Katz, 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Mal Eastick, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Chill Factor, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • DJ Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel Yamba
  • Peter Van Der Steen, 7:30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Tahlia Matheson, 7pm, Free, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • Season 2020 – Season Launch, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Pelican Playhouse.

Saturday

  • What The!, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • The Lyrical, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.
  • Secret Squirrel, 7.30pm, Free, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Sunday

  • Festival of Small Halls featuring Siobhan Miller and Jack Carty SOLD OUT, Nymboida Hall, Nymboida.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • Stevie Walker, 4pm, Maclean Hotel.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia returns this week, registration 6.30pm, start time 7pm, Clocktower Hotel.

Wednesday

  • Pub Trivia, 7.30pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • February 15: Lis Addison Do What You Love tour, Raymond Laurie Sports Centre Yamba.
  • February 16: Tim Maddren, Me & My Shadow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • February 21: Jesse Morris and The Shakedown, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • February 22: Partridge String Quartet, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • February 22: The Robertson Brothers ‘60 TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • February 22: Elton John Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.
  • February 29: Sky Eater, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • March 8: The Ocelots, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • March 12: Alice Hills, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • March 13: Harry Nichols Band, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
