The beat goes on in Clarence Valley
Tonight
- DJ Ritchie Carter, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Richie Williams, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Clarry Einstein’s Tournament of Trivia, 6.30pm, Free, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Musical Bingo, 7pm, Jacaranda Hotel.
- Innquizitive Trivia, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Morning Melodies ft Peter Van Der Steen, 10.30am, Grafton District Services Club.
Friday
- Ford Brothers, 8pm, Free 18+ only, Yamba Bowling Club
- Jimi & The Painted Crows, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores.
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Rjay, Martini Bros, & Special Guest DJPANDA, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel.
- Who’s Charlie, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Rhythm Katz, 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Mal Eastick, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Chill Factor, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- DJ Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel Yamba
- Peter Van Der Steen, 7:30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Tahlia Matheson, 7pm, Free, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- Season 2020 – Season Launch, 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Pelican Playhouse.
Saturday
- What The!, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- The Lyrical, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.
- Secret Squirrel, 7.30pm, Free, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen’s Club.
Sunday
- Festival of Small Halls featuring Siobhan Miller and Jack Carty SOLD OUT, Nymboida Hall, Nymboida.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- Stevie Walker, 4pm, Maclean Hotel.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia returns this week, registration 6.30pm, start time 7pm, Clocktower Hotel.
Wednesday
- Pub Trivia, 7.30pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- February 15: Lis Addison Do What You Love tour, Raymond Laurie Sports Centre Yamba.
- February 16: Tim Maddren, Me & My Shadow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- February 21: Jesse Morris and The Shakedown, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- February 22: Partridge String Quartet, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- February 22: The Robertson Brothers ‘60 TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
- February 22: Elton John Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.
- February 29: Sky Eater, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- March 8: The Ocelots, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- March 12: Alice Hills, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- March 13: Harry Nichols Band, Pacific Hotel Yamba.