29°
News

The beat goes on this weekend in the Clarence

Lesley Apps
| 9th Mar 2017 10:26 AM
Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.
Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Tonight

  • Kerry James & The 60s Revolution, 11am, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Marcus Harting, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Ben Black Duo + DJ Set, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Rockin' Bodgies, 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Money Shot, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Shag Rock, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Twist Tops, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Phat Tracta, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Open Mic, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Fat Albert, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Synapse, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Trevor Knight - John Denver Show, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • God's Waiting Room, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Musical bingo, 5.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Scott Day-Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Simone & Marty, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Wordplay, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • David Strauss, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Dirty Channel, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Milly and Tash, 3pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Monthly Hit of Country with Chris Cook, 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • God's Waiting Room, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Live entertainment, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • March 16: Johannes Moller, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • March 17: St Patrick's Day with Lisa Hunt and the Forever Soul band, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • March 18: Fat Picnic, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • March 26: The Living End, Coffs Ex-Services Club.
  • March 31: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • April 7: The East Pointers, Eatonsville Hall.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Big seas uncover mysterious structure

Big seas uncover mysterious structure

Undiscovered shipwreck or beach side dwelling, what could it possibly be?

Sweet sounds of Milly and Tash

Milly and Tash are playing this weekend at the Jacaranda Hotel.

Hear the new single from Milly and Tash this weekend

Huge waves batter Clarence Coast

Huge seas battered the rocks and overflowed into the adjacent park at Turners Beach, Yamba on Wednesday, 8th March, 2017.

Epic seas hit breaking point at Yamba

Clarence singers take Plunge with workshop

GROUP APPROACH: The AcaPelicans will host a workshop and perform as part of the Plunge Festival.

Find your voice with the AcaPelicans

Local Partners

A plea for palliative care

The Cancer Council is petitioning the government for more funds for those at the end of their life.

Community a focus at schools' celebration

GROWING GOODWILL: Nicholas Power Geary arranges the "Trees" from each Catholic school in the area at a Catholic School week liturgy at McAuley Catholic College.

Schools gather for liturgy

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Ordinary Clarence Valley women doing extraordinary things

GIRL POWER: Oyster Cove ladies give a wave at the 2016 International Women's Day in Yamba.

Females to the fore for International Women's Day

Elders get social for International Women's Day

Kylie Pearson and Karen Gorton of Elders Real Estate get behind their Internation Women's Day fundraiser.

Get sharing and help out a great local cause

Clarence singers take Plunge with workshop

Singing is good for the soul so come along and indulge in some joyful strains with this local group

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

Aaron L McGrath and Levi Miller in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast

The beat goes on this weekend in the Clarence

Benny Black is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night with his duo and DJ set.

Beats go on this weekend

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Sweet sounds of Milly and Tash

Milly and Tash are playing this weekend at the Jacaranda Hotel.

Hear the new single from Milly and Tash this weekend

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

Budget conscious buyers take note!!

Unit 1/31 Grafton Street, Maclean 2463

Unit 2 1 1 $207,500

Just when you thought the real estate market had passed you by, along comes this delightful two bedroom unit to capture your attention! If you are not already...

Prime Industrial site

22-24 Induna Street, South Grafton 2460

Commercial Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with ... $249,000 plus...

Large vacant 6,000m2 block zoned IN1 General Industrial. Double street frontage with great exposure. All services available for connection. Fabulous site to...

Investor&#39;s - Look No Further

5/63 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 2 1 1 $279,000

Attention all astute investors - here is your chance to get into the Yamba property market without breaking the bank. On offer is this rock solid unit located...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 6 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $137900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

ONLY TWO LOTS LEFT AFTER PRICE REDUCTIONS ACROSS THE SUBDIVISION - LET&#39;S GET BUSY

Lot 5 Burragan Road, Coutts Crossing 2460

Rural 0 0 $139900

Only two remain of the 9 lots in this attractive subdivision - an easy 15-minute drive on sealed roads from Grafton. The lots represent a new era of eco-friendly...

Nice Unit At An Affordable Price

2/10 Hammond Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 2 1 1 $265,000

With prices climbing this single level 2 bedroom villa offers outstanding value for money. Easy, low maintenance living in a very well presented complex of only 3.

PRICED TO SELL - DON&#39;T HESITATE

7 KANGAROO CREEK ROAD, Coutts Crossing 2460

House 4 1 2 NEW PRICE...

A luscious and shady garden sets the tone for this beautiful retreat-like property and the same earthy feel continues throughout. Located on the edge of the...

FRESH PRICE - READY FOR INSPECTIONS

2646 ARMIDALE ROAD, Blaxlands Creek 2460

Rural 1 2 14 $435000

Capturing the vibe of this stunning property, just 26 kilometres of sealed road from Grafton, is not easy with words and even pictures struggle. Chill out on the...

PRIME RETAIL INVESTMENT

53 Prince Street, Grafton 2460

House 0 0 AUCTION

Providing a unique opportunity for an investor to purchase this center stage property located in Prince Street, Grafton's main street. The current tenants are...

Premier Living, Premier Location

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 SALE

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!