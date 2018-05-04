The Bentley Effect gets DVD release

Brendan Shoebridge filming during the Bentley protests against CSG mining on the North Coast. His film, The Bently Effect, will screen at Iluka on Sunday.

Brendan Shoebridge filming during the Bentley protests against CSG mining on the North Coast. His film, The Bently Effect, will screen at Iluka on Sunday.

TO mark four years from the end of the Bentley Blockade and the end of fracking licenes on the Northern Rivers, award-winning documentary The Bentley Effect will be launched as a DVD.

On May 15, 2014, the NSW Government suspended Metgasco's exploration licence at the Bentey site, known as Rosella.

Lecturer from the Southern Cross University's School of Law and Justice, Aidan Ricketts, (who was also a member of Gasfield Free Northern Rivers) said to The Nothern Star at the time that Bentley joined a list of historic environmental protests in Australian recent history.

The importance of the community's win over fracking companies was marked by the production of The Bentley Bockade, released in 2016.

After winning the Best Film award at the 2016 Byron Bay Film Festival, The Bentley Effect will have its national home entertainment release at the Keerrong Hall on Saturday, May 12.

Also being launched is clinical psychologist Dr Wayne Somerville's new self-help book, Shallow Thought, Deep Mind: What You Need To Succeed, Thrive And Make The World Better.

Filmmaker Brendan Shoebridge said Keerrong Hall is where the anti-CSG movement in the Northern Rivers began, igniting a general opposition to industrialisation of rural lands from the Clarence to the Tweed.

"The Northern Rivers story of how our courageous community stood up and beat the gas juggernaut is incredibly important," he said.

"The story of how our courageous Northern Rivers became the first community ever to stare down the gas juggernaut is incredibly important."

Mr Shoebridge said Dr Sommerville's self-help book is the perfect companion to the DVD.

"I don't know anyone who can articulate the big, complex issues of our time with such beautiful simplicity. It's a wonderful read." said Mr Shoebridge.

Dr Sommerville said he wrote the book for everyone who takes on life's challenges.

"The book is about ideas and events that changed the way I think and do things," the doctor said.

"I hope it will give readers a head start, so they don't have to relearn the things that I picked up during a lifetime's work as a clinical psychologist, bush regenerator and gasfield-free activist," he said.

The home entertainment release version on DVD includes 90 minutes of bonus material, which couldn't make the final cut.

The film will also be available to stream online, in cinemas via Demand Film and for community screenings.