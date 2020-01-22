The best bush spots are back

MANY North Coast State Forests re-open from today.

Recent widespread rainfall and increased humidity have meant many coastal State

forests from Sydney to the Queensland border are reopening on Wednesday 22 January

2020.

Many of these State Forests have been closed to the public since last November due to

increased fire risk.

Forestry Corporation’s Senior Manager of Forest Stewardship, Kathy Lyons said visitor sites had been checked by Forestry staff in preparation for the reopening.

“It will be great to have our visitors back to spend time in nature, and also support local

small businesses on their way,” she said.

“There are still some smaller burnt areas in the reopening forests, and we ask visitors to

keep out of any burnt areas and not to stop their vehicles in these areas.

“While we have worked to make these areas safer there may still be unforeseen tree

hazards”

Unfortunately, there are a number of forests that will remain closed due to the impact of

the fires.

Forestry Corporation staff are currently assessing damage to road infrastructure and

identifying dangerous roadside trees in these areas.

“Safety of our forest visitors is paramount and we ask people to avoid closed forests as

we assess and repair risks,” Ms Lyons said.

The solid fuel fire ban has also been lifted for the North Coast State Forests.

The full list of opened forests can be found at www.forestrycorporation.com.au/visit/closures/widespread-closures-bushfires