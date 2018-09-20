Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk, Adam Reynolds and Matt Moylan.
Cameron Munster, Cooper Cronk, Adam Reynolds and Matt Moylan.
Rugby League

Ice men: The clutch players who can send your club to the GF

by Mark St John
20th Sep 2018 8:30 AM

THE 2018 finals series has been one of the closest on record, with three of the six games decided by a field goal.

The top four teams have won through to the preliminary finals and they all finished the regular season on 34 competition points.

It's fair to say not much separates these teams and we could be set for two more thrillers before the grand final.

As the seconds tick down to the final siren, which player does your team need with the ball in his hand?

Fox Sports Lab statistics reveal that Cooper Cronk has kicked the most career field goals of all the playmakers left in the competition with a whopping 21.

The last of Cronk's field goals came to ice the Roosters first final against the Sharks, to secure the game and a preliminary final berth.

Next best is Adam Reynolds, who has slotted 16 one-pointers in his career to date, including the three he kicked to knock the Dragons out of the finals.

However, a closer look at Cronk and Reynolds' field goals reveals the Rabbitohs' halfback has a much better strike rate.

Reynolds has slotted eight of his last 11 attempts at field goal, while Cronk has only hit three of his past 11.

Interestingly, Luke Keary has only kicked one field goal, while Cody Walker has never kicked one, so defenders would do well to focus on Cronk and Reynolds.

In Storm's clash with the Sharks, the Cronulla halves have an overwhelmingly better record.

Matt Moylan has kicked eight field goals in his career, while Chad Townsend has hit seven one pointers, including the matchwinner to knock the Panthers out of the finals.

For the Storm, Cameron Munster has kicked two field goals, while Brodie Croft has only kicked one.

 

Cameron Munster has two field goals to his name.
Cameron Munster has two field goals to his name.

 

However, Munster's last field goal came against the Rabbitohs in the first week of the finals so he has recent form to draw on.

Cameron Smith has also kicked four field goals in his career, but the Sharks still hold the advantage at 15 to seven.

Of course, much will depend on the state of the game and each side's ability to get their team in the right field position to make a field goal possible.

But if the scores are tight late, the Rabbitohs and the Sharks have the better kickers to get their teams into a grand final.

Related Items

Show More
nrl rabbitohs roosters sharks storm

Top Stories

    Trawler accident survivor to share story

    Trawler accident survivor to share story

    Community Sea Rogue author Michael Williams to tell Grafton audience his extraordinary tale of survival

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Grey skies, but what's happening this weekend?

    Weather Thunderstorms predicted for this evening

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Advancing Australia with a new anthem

    Opinion Valley's indigenous residents share their views

    International mixer brings talent to TAFE

    premium_icon International mixer brings talent to TAFE

    News 30 year industry professional says it's time to pass on knowledge

    Local Partners