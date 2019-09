VALLEY FAVOURITES: Who will be named the Valley's favourite mechanic.

WE PUT the call out for nominations to find the Valley's favourite mechanic and were overwhelmed with nearly 200 responses.

The top 10 finalists have been named and now it's your turn to vote for your favourite!

Spread the word because voting closes at midnight Tuesday September 17.

VOTE HERE: