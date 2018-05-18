Menu
RATHER BE AT SCHOOL: Bailey, 10 and Harley, 7 standing on the front lawn of their Casino home.
Parenting

The best way to stop your kids getting suspended

Susanna Freymark
by
18th May 2018 3:53 PM

TWO boys suspended from school will think twice before misbehaving next time.

Their mother Tara Randall stood them out the front of their Casino home with a sign reading:

'Suspended kids. Free car wash'

She posted a photo of Bailey, 10, and Harley, 7, on the Casino Buy, Swap and Sell Facebook Page.

"My sons have decided to get suspended from school again. So now they will be washing cars for free. Inbox for address if you would like your car washed," she wrote.

More than 500 people liked her parenting approach and 137 people commented.

"This is the best thing I've seen! Way to go mum!"

"Good on you, Mum. I hope they learn a big lesson from this."

One father said: "Just wait going out 4x4 on weekend getting it real dirty, might turn up."

Most comments supported Ms Randall's tough love parenting approach with a few comments disapproving.

So far today, the boys have cleaned five cars.

"They do not like it," mother of five Ms Randall said.

"But when you have a child who is constantly in trouble and nothing seems to work you have to try other methods and with everything I've tried, my last option was to get them to do things for others and I thought car washing was a great option for my boys."

Lismore Northern Star

