How many bins you actually need

BINS.. They're one of the most useful things in our households but they can drive us mad.

Most of us are still confused about what goes where, and the right way to recycle.

But if you really want to do things properly, you actually need a few more rubbish bins than you think.

If you thought a normal, recycling and green waste bin was too much, you wouldn't want to work in this Sydney office.

Marley Spoon is one of the few businesses doing waste right, with six bins available to staff to make sure they're disposing of all their waste properly.

These are the bins in their main office in Alexandria, but they're rolling these options out at all of their centres in Sydney and Melbourne.

The bins at the Marley Spoon office in Alexandria - regular bin, mixed recycling (hard plastic, glass), soft plastics (bags, glad wrap), paper and organic.

That means they have a regular bin, mixed recycling for hard plastic and glass, soft plastics, paper and organic material.

Hard plastics include things like milk cartons and soft drink bottles and soft plastics can come from clean chip wrappers or cling wrap.

David Malcolm, co-founder of Marley Spoon - a recipe and meal box delivery service - said the company was passionate about helping Australians reduce their waste.

"Part of our mission as a business is to reduce waste, so making sure everyone on the team knows how to recycle properly is part of our training on everyone's first day," he said.

"Everyday we help Australian's reduce their food waste by delivering perfectly portioned ingredients for easy and delicious home cooking, and relatively small amount of packaging we use is 100 per cent recyclable.

"We also only work with Australian farmers, suppliers and delivery partners that share our vision for a waste-free future."

New research has found that Aussie households threw away a whopping 3.1 million tonnes of food this year, with bread and leafy vegetables being the worst culprits.

But 51 per cent of people indicated they were motivated to reduce their food waste in 2019 to save money or because of their moral conscience.

FoodSaver ANZ brand manager Nicole Norton said it was often the forgotten leftovers and spoiled fresh produce that contributed to most of Australia's food waste problem.

"Aussies have good intentions when it comes to consuming their food, but modern life gets in the way," she said.

"They simply don't manage to consume it in time or are unaware of savvy ways to preserve food for longer."

Mr Malcolm said the other big issue Aussies struggled with were soft plastics.

"They get caught in sorting machines, increasing the cost of recycling the amount of waste going into landfills," he said.

"Soft plastics, like bags, sachets and freezer bags, need to be dropped off in REDcycle bins at any major supermarket."

He said their company generated less than one per cent of waste across all of its locations.

"But we always strive to lower that. Creating positive change needs to happen on every level of the business, starting with what we put in the bin."

Aussies need more bins than this to dispose of waste properly.

The Local Government New South Wales Save Our Recycling campaign has been urging residents across the state to minimise their waste over the holidays amid the "deepening recycling crisis enveloping NSW".

The National Waste Report released in November by the Department of the Environment and Energy paints a stark picture of the recycling crisis in NSW.

NSW is the worst offender of all states and territories for the amount of core waste - the category that includes waste from households, business, and the construction and demolition industries - going to landfill.

In 2016/2017, NSW sent 7 million tonnes of core waste to landfill, a 14 per increase in a decade.

"Until recently, our recycling system relied heavily on the export of recycling to countries that have invested in the facilities to reprocess it, such as China and Malaysia," said LGNSW president Linda Scott.

"These countries are now winding back the amount of recycling they will accept which means we urgently need to come up with new solutions for waste management here in NSW."