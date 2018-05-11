THE BIG DAY: Here's the best places for Mother's Day
Don't let your Mother's Day be a messy breakfast in bed she has to clean up and electricial appliances for gifts. Get out of the house and treat her to a relaxing meal out in the Clarence Valley.
We've compiled a list of all the places offering specials on Mother's Day. Get out there and spoil her!
Village Green Hotel
There's a free glass of bubbly for every mum.
Plenty to keep the kids entertained with a jumping caslte, card making and face painting.
Horse and Cart rides are available
Brunch from 9.30. First seating of lunch at 11.30, second seating at 1pm and dinner at 5.30pm.
Bookings essential
Roches Hotel
Champagne for every mum who dines in.
A new cocktail list is available to try and live music with Simone Smith from 1pm
Clocktower Hotel
Book a table to be in the chance to win a $200 mothers day hamper.
Breakfast from 9-11am, Lunch first seating at 11.30am, second seating at 1pm and dinner at 5.30pm.
Jacaranda Hotel
Mothers Day Lunch with mums receiving a free complimentary wine/beer/ soft drink
Affordable menu from 12-2pm.
GDSC
A Buffet Breakfast available with sittings at 7am and 8.30am
For lunch there are Mothers Day specials with entertainment from Peter Van Der Steen at 11.30am-2.30pm
Mother's Day dinner is a three course smorgasboard, with adults $29.90 and u/12 $14.90
Mum's pay half price.
Grafton Golf Club
Mothers Day breakfast including complimentary bubbles for mums
$28 per had from 8-11am
Grafton Hotel
Open for lunch 11.30-2pm with bookings essential.
Clarence Valley Country Muster Mother's Day
Celebrate Mother's Day with international award winning artist Charlie Landsborough. Tickets are $60 per person with a two course lunch from 12 noon and a concert by Charlie from 1.30pm. Caravan sites are $20.
Bookings are essential for catering purposes, so call Wendy Gordon on 0432 741 947 for more information.
Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure
Mothers Day special: 1x complimentary mumosa cocktail with purchase of full priced ten pin or mini golf purchase
Clarence River Ferries music cruise
Live entertainment on a three hour cruise up the Clarence to Harwood and back
Leaves 11am from Yamba 11.45am from Iluka
Food available and is fully licensed.
Maclean Bowling Club
Complimentary champage for all mums
Smorgasboard luncheon $20
Maclean Hotel
Bistro is open 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm
Lucky Door Prizes
Live Music from 3pm Nicole Brophy
Courtesy Bus Available
Wooli Bowling Club
Every mum get champaigne dining at Harry's Restaurant for lunch or dinner
Iluka Bowling Club
Mother's Day Reef and Beef Lunch with apple slice dessert
$18 adults
Children meal fish and chips for $%6
Limited tickets on sale at club
Live Etnertainment: Bella Tango from 12 noon
Laneway Café Iluka
Sensational Lunch - 3 courses for $55
Booking essential