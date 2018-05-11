THE BIG DAY: Here's the best places for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a wonderful opportunity to get together and celebrate

Mother's Day is a wonderful opportunity to get together and celebrate FeelPic

Don't let your Mother's Day be a messy breakfast in bed she has to clean up and electricial appliances for gifts. Get out of the house and treat her to a relaxing meal out in the Clarence Valley.

We've compiled a list of all the places offering specials on Mother's Day. Get out there and spoil her!

Village Green Hotel

There's a free glass of bubbly for every mum.

Plenty to keep the kids entertained with a jumping caslte, card making and face painting.

Horse and Cart rides are available

Brunch from 9.30. First seating of lunch at 11.30, second seating at 1pm and dinner at 5.30pm.

Bookings essential

Roches Hotel

Champagne for every mum who dines in.

A new cocktail list is available to try and live music with Simone Smith from 1pm

Simone Smith

Clocktower Hotel

Book a table to be in the chance to win a $200 mothers day hamper.

Breakfast from 9-11am, Lunch first seating at 11.30am, second seating at 1pm and dinner at 5.30pm.

Jacaranda Hotel

Mothers Day Lunch with mums receiving a free complimentary wine/beer/ soft drink

Affordable menu from 12-2pm.

GDSC

A Buffet Breakfast available with sittings at 7am and 8.30am

For lunch there are Mothers Day specials with entertainment from Peter Van Der Steen at 11.30am-2.30pm

Mother's Day dinner is a three course smorgasboard, with adults $29.90 and u/12 $14.90

Mum's pay half price.

Grafton Golf Club

Mothers Day breakfast including complimentary bubbles for mums

$28 per had from 8-11am

Grafton Hotel

Open for lunch 11.30-2pm with bookings essential.

Clarence Valley Country Muster Mother's Day

Celebrate Mother's Day with international award winning artist Charlie Landsborough. Tickets are $60 per person with a two course lunch from 12 noon and a concert by Charlie from 1.30pm. Caravan sites are $20.

Bookings are essential for catering purposes, so call Wendy Gordon on 0432 741 947 for more information.

Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon Adam Hourigan

Yamba Bowlo Sports and Leisure

Mothers Day special: 1x complimentary mumosa cocktail with purchase of full priced ten pin or mini golf purchase

Clarence River Ferries music cruise

Live entertainment on a three hour cruise up the Clarence to Harwood and back

Leaves 11am from Yamba 11.45am from Iluka

Food available and is fully licensed.

The Iluka Ferry pulls up at the Yamba Wharf Debrah Novak

Maclean Bowling Club

Complimentary champage for all mums

Smorgasboard luncheon $20

Maclean Hotel

Bistro is open 11.30am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Lucky Door Prizes

Live Music from 3pm Nicole Brophy

Courtesy Bus Available

Wooli Bowling Club

Every mum get champaigne dining at Harry's Restaurant for lunch or dinner

Iluka Bowling Club

Mother's Day Reef and Beef Lunch with apple slice dessert

$18 adults

Children meal fish and chips for $%6

Limited tickets on sale at club

Live Etnertainment: Bella Tango from 12 noon

Laneway Café Iluka

Sensational Lunch - 3 courses for $55

Booking essential