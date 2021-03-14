The big issue jeopardising Milf’s contract hopes

Anthony Milford has conceded he has to stop drifting out of games, admitting he is auditioning for a new contract to save his career with the Broncos.

The Brisbane five-eighth began his 2021 campaign in fine form - setting up two tries, producing two linebreak assists and a tackle bust in the opening 40 minutes at Suncorp Stadium last week.

However, the 26-year-old was criticised for his second half fade out which saw him have far less impact on the game, as was the case with many of his teammates on Friday night.

Milford gave an honest assessment of his game post-match, admitting he needed to improve on staying in the game for longer.

"It was my first game in a way, so I'm stoked to get it out of the way," Milford said after Friday's game.

"I probably didn't run as much as I wanted to, but sometimes the game doesn't present those chances.

"I need to get myself in the game, especially in the second half when the game is in the balance.

"We were really good in the first half, but things fell away in the second.

"The one positive was our attitude in the first half, our defence was good and we handled everything they threw at us.

Brodie Croft is looking forward to taking on the Titans in round two.

"But we have to do it for 80 minutes, not 40."

It comes as the Broncos million-dollar man faces an uncertain future, coming off contract at the end of the 2021 season.

Milford has failed to return to the lofty heights of his 2015 season but the appointment of Kevin Walters as head coach is hoped to reignite the Brisbane maestro.

When asked whether he is auditioning for a new contract with the Broncos, Milford said: "I have to be thinking that way".

"I come off-contract at the end of the year, so it's in my control the way I play, everything that's in my control, I have to perform," he said.

"I am working on getting my running game back.

"When I am running, it opens up opportunities on the outside as well.

"A lot of teams are defending me well but if I run the ball, it gives chances for guys like Jordan Riki and Jamayne Isaako, it gives them a lot more room to move."

Meanwhile, Milford's halves partner Brodie Croft said he too needs to improve ahead of this week's clash against the Titans.

"Kevvie has been really good," Croft said.

"He didn't want to overcomplicate my role, I just wanted to defend well, muscle up in defence and work hard on my kick chase and take the line on when I could.

"In the second half, I could have taken the line on a bit more. Hopefully, looking forward I can improve in that area."

Originally published as The big issue jeopardising Milf's contract hopes