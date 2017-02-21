30°
News

The big issues confronting council at 2017 first meeting

Tim Howard
| 21st Feb 2017 5:00 AM
One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination.
One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLARENCE Valley Council will meet as a whole for the first time in 2017 with councillors primed to make some vital decisions straight up.

Here are five items that should lead to plenty of debate.

1. Three reports from the general manager.

  • Fit for the Future Resolution Update
  • Former South Grafton Sewage Treatment Plant Remediation
  • Depot Rationalisation Project - Project Control Group.

The Fit for the Future report says the council risks going $20 million further into debt and the discovery of asbestos on the South Grafton Depot site has blown out its costs.

2. Borrowing Policy - Updated for Leasing

Elements of this are related to the Fit for the Future resolution mentioned earlier. Basically changing the council decision to lease rather than buy it's heavy and light flight means changes must be made.

3. Short Term Rental Accommodation in the R2 Low Density Residential Zone

The Yamba Residents Action Group has already flagged it will go legal on this one if the council presses ahead with changes to zoning. The committee deferred making a decision to Tuesday's meeting.

4. Clarence Coast Reserve Trust - Roads and Maritime Services Proposed Office Facility, Yamba Road, Yamba

The Fisheries building in Maclean has been a thorn in the side redevelopment of the Maclean riverside precinct for years. Now the RMS wants to operate out of Yamba, which could free up the Fisheries building.

5. Confidential matters

  • Mayoral Minute - General Manager's Performance Agreement
  • Legal Matter
  • Youth Facilities Proposal for the Clarence Valley
  • Proposed Disposal of Council Property

These items are discussed behind closed doors, but watch out for the resolutions arising from them. They are published in the minutes of the meeting which are available online from the council's website.

Grafton Daily Examiner
FROM ZERO TO HERO

FROM ZERO TO HERO

Nationals leader says govt made 'dumb decisions' but praises work of Clarence MP in visit to the Clarence Valley

Work starts on highway overpass

The Pacific Highway upgrade continues

Motorists to be diverted to service Road

Summit the first step for bush footy

One of the round table discussions held by one of the groups led by scribe Col Hennessy during the NSW Grassroots Rugby League Summit staged at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday, 18th February, 2017.

Orange Sky Laundry inspiring at grassroots footy summit.

Rebels 'dumbfounded' over Coffs Coast 9s final snub

South Grafton Rebels first grade side at the Coffs Coast 9s.

Coach Ron Gordon admitted club felt like it had been "robbed”.

Local Partners

Hi-tech welcome for bishop

Bishops ordination to be a colourful and reverent event, and if you can't get to the church, youc an watch it on the web

UPDATE: Pacific Highway water works postponed

LEAKY TAP: The tap at Leslie Park. Photo Emma Channon/Warwick Daily News

Water main relocation to interrupt residential supply

Share a cuppa coffee with a cop

Coffee and conversation go hand in hand in the Clarence whether you like it or not.

Chance to come along and meet your local police officers

Deputy premier on his way to the Clarence Valley

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro during question time at NSW Parliament in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Berejiklian was elected Premier by her party room after Mike Baird announced his shock resignation.(AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

John Barilaro's first visit at NSW deputy

OUR SAY: Perfect opportunity for people with passion

The Mouldy Lovers get the crowd dancing at the Surfing the Coldstream Festival. Photo Clair Morton / Daily Examiner

Events large or small require helping hands of volunteers

MKR cheating scandal: contestants use store-bought curry

ALYSE and Matt Jenner have hit back at claims they cheated on My Kitchen Rules tonight.

MKR rocked by satay sauce cheating scandal

Alyse and Matt slammed for satay sauce fiasco.

'Nasty' Married At First Sight groom ripped apart on TV

Anthony gets torn down during the Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.

MAFS groom Anthony faces the music after fiery dinner party.

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

Matt Damon fails in a scene from the movie The Great Wall.

Did The Great Wall get lost in translation?

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Best Price Small Acreage By Miles

Lot 68 Ashby-Tullymorgan Road, Ashby 2463

Residential Land BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to ... $115,000

BUDGET BUYER ALERT - YOUR DREAM CAN BE REALITY. Your chance to enter the market with a small acreage block at a yesteryear price has just presented itself. At this...

Is this Maclean&#39;s best buy in land?

9 Myra Place, Maclean 2463

Residential Land We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only ... $110,000

We think so, its got a lot to offer and not only the attractive price. 100% Cleared and ready to build your home. Great Eastern aspect perfect for cooling breezes.

1265sqm Medium Density On The River

34 Marandowie Drive, Iluka 2466

House 3 2 4 $595,000

For those looking for something a little different this home is situated on a huge block of land overlooking the North arm of the Clarence River. The home is...

Lot 6 Stockmans Rest - 4001m2

Lot 6 off Rosella Road Stockmans Rest, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural ... $159,000

Stockmans Rest is a small acreage subdivision in the increasingly popular rural residential area of Gulmarrad. This 8 lot subdivision offers a variety of blocks of...

DATE SET TO SELL

324 Lawrence Road, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 1 14 AUCTION

It certainly goes without saying amongst locals that properties of this calibre rarely present themselves to the market, and when they do, they certainly don't...

COMPARABLE PROPERTIES RENTING FOR $340-$350 PER WEEK...NOW!

154 VILLIERS STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 2 1 FASTRAK

Solid hardwood timber frame, weatherboard facade, good roofing, a single lock up garage and uninterrupted views from the mango tree are just some of the immediate...

WOULD YOU SEE VALUE AROUND $200K?

2 Margaret Crescent, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 6 AUCTION

Investors, first home buyers, tradies or perhaps even developers; this property offered for sale under the hammer is bursting with features that others just don't...

Bring In The Workers

32 Compton Street, Iluka 2466

House 1 1 1 $225,000

This fibro dwelling needs plenty of work to bring it up to scratch but the low price allows for the budget to turn this run down shack into a beach cottage. ...

Solid Home in Ideal Position

84 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 3 $489,000

Renovated home located in the most sought after part of town. Walking distance to shops, bowls club, pub and less than 200m to Iluka Bay. Large front deck as well...

MAIN STREET OPPORTUNITY

45 Charles Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 $485,000

Rare listing in the heart of Iluka and only 100m to the Bay. Opposite Motel and between shopping precincts. Corner commercial block 1350 m2 area. Renovated...

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Living with river view

LABOUR OF LOVE: Peter and Narelle Cauldwell are selling Bemuda Estate in Great Marlow (pictured below).

A rare opportunity to own a luxury estate

CLOSE SHAVE: In town for haircut, places million dollar bid

Auctioneer David Farrell concludes the auction for Ross Creek at Buccarumbi. The property was passed in at $1.4 million but sold later for an undisclosed sum.

Rural property sold for $1.4million

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!