The big issues confronting council at 2017 first meeting

One measure the contractors are using on the council depot site to combat asbestos contamination.

CLARENCE Valley Council will meet as a whole for the first time in 2017 with councillors primed to make some vital decisions straight up.

Here are five items that should lead to plenty of debate.

1. Three reports from the general manager.

Fit for the Future Resolution Update

Former South Grafton Sewage Treatment Plant Remediation

Depot Rationalisation Project - Project Control Group.

The Fit for the Future report says the council risks going $20 million further into debt and the discovery of asbestos on the South Grafton Depot site has blown out its costs.

2. Borrowing Policy - Updated for Leasing

Elements of this are related to the Fit for the Future resolution mentioned earlier. Basically changing the council decision to lease rather than buy it's heavy and light flight means changes must be made.

3. Short Term Rental Accommodation in the R2 Low Density Residential Zone

The Yamba Residents Action Group has already flagged it will go legal on this one if the council presses ahead with changes to zoning. The committee deferred making a decision to Tuesday's meeting.

4. Clarence Coast Reserve Trust - Roads and Maritime Services Proposed Office Facility, Yamba Road, Yamba

The Fisheries building in Maclean has been a thorn in the side redevelopment of the Maclean riverside precinct for years. Now the RMS wants to operate out of Yamba, which could free up the Fisheries building.

5. Confidential matters

Mayoral Minute - General Manager's Performance Agreement

Legal Matter

Youth Facilities Proposal for the Clarence Valley

Proposed Disposal of Council Property

These items are discussed behind closed doors, but watch out for the resolutions arising from them. They are published in the minutes of the meeting which are available online from the council's website.