24°
Sport

The Big Show delivers rampaging success

Jarrard Potter | 16th May 2017 4:05 PM
ACTION-PACKED: Tahlia McDonald competing in the 2017 Big River Campdraft at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton, on May 13.
ACTION-PACKED: Tahlia McDonald competing in the 2017 Big River Campdraft at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton, on May 13. Debrah Novak

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAMPDRAFT: This year's Big River Campdraft has lived up to it's unofficial title of The Big Show, with club president David Gillett praising the event as a success.

With more than 1100 entries across three full days, Gillett said it was great to see the campdraft well supported.

"I'm very happy with how it all went,” he said.

"We had a great weekend and everyone got right behind the event. Our bar and canteen was very well supported and we had lots of help from the Grafton Pony Club and Mens Shed which was fantastic, and the local cattle farmers really got behind us and loaned their cattle which we are very grateful for.”

Gillett said the quality of campdraft on display during the event was very high quality.

"The winner of the Open competition scored 292 to win, which was a big effort,” he said.

"You don't see much better than that, so it was very high standard of campdrafting, which was very encouraging signs for us.

"From our club there were plenty of good performers, which is quite pleasing.”

With the new Barrel Run for Breast Cancer event making its debut on the program, Gillett said he hoped to it again in the future.

"We had a good roll-up for that and got about 60 entries which we were very happy with,” he said.

"We had a calcutta as well, and our local agents Ray Donovan and Angus McKimm sold the horses. There was also a gymkhana for the kids where more than 70 competed which is also good to see.”

Gillett said he wanted to thank everyone who volunteered their time and cattle to help make the Big River Campdraft possible.

"The Department of Agriculture from their Grafton Research Station loaned us out a heap of steers, and that helped us a lot,” he said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
FIVE STARS: Clarence Valley not such a bad place after all

FIVE STARS: Clarence Valley not such a bad place after all

We asked our readers to rate the region. Here's their response:

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Wallaby takes time off for official ceremony in Yamba

CLARENCE 2027: Council presents its five future plans

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting held at Clarence Valley Council chambers on Friday, 3rd of March, 2016.

Five reports outline council's priorities and aspiration for Valley

The Big Show delivers rampaging success

ACTION-PACKED: Tahlia McDonald competing in the 2017 Big River Campdraft at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton, on May 13.

Campdraft action draws more than a thousand entries

Local Partners

Students about to get batty on stage

BATS is a gothic horror musical about a small town trying to boost its economy by cashing in on its famous Dracula family.

$9 million to help Surf Life Savers help us

Surf Life Saving NSW to boost its rescue capabilities

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Wallaby takes time off for official ceremony in Yamba

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

MUSICIAN'S house goes on the market.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $399,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained throughout...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

Investors dream property available in Maclean central.

2/13 Rannoch Avenue, Maclean 2463

Town House 3 2 1 $350,000

Rannoch Avenue is a very important location for many residents in Maclean. Not only does it provide one of the best locations to reside, it is also where many of...

A very appealing home in a very appealing Village

31 Clarence Street, Ashby 2463

House 3 2 1 $350,000

This delightful home, built from Australian hardwood, is surrounded by established gardens and located in one of the Clarence Valley’s most appealing villages...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you’re looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 $730,000

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Dress circle position will satisfy the discerning buyer in Maclean

3 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 3 4 $580,000

Maclean can offer home searchers some amazing positions within the town to enjoy the Clarence Valley lifestyle. These cherished spots become available once in a...

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!