The Big Show delivers rampaging success

ACTION-PACKED: Tahlia McDonald competing in the 2017 Big River Campdraft at Hawthorne Park, South Grafton, on May 13.

CAMPDRAFT: This year's Big River Campdraft has lived up to it's unofficial title of The Big Show, with club president David Gillett praising the event as a success.

With more than 1100 entries across three full days, Gillett said it was great to see the campdraft well supported.

"I'm very happy with how it all went,” he said.

"We had a great weekend and everyone got right behind the event. Our bar and canteen was very well supported and we had lots of help from the Grafton Pony Club and Mens Shed which was fantastic, and the local cattle farmers really got behind us and loaned their cattle which we are very grateful for.”

Gillett said the quality of campdraft on display during the event was very high quality.

"The winner of the Open competition scored 292 to win, which was a big effort,” he said.

"You don't see much better than that, so it was very high standard of campdrafting, which was very encouraging signs for us.

"From our club there were plenty of good performers, which is quite pleasing.”

With the new Barrel Run for Breast Cancer event making its debut on the program, Gillett said he hoped to it again in the future.

"We had a good roll-up for that and got about 60 entries which we were very happy with,” he said.

"We had a calcutta as well, and our local agents Ray Donovan and Angus McKimm sold the horses. There was also a gymkhana for the kids where more than 70 competed which is also good to see.”

Gillett said he wanted to thank everyone who volunteered their time and cattle to help make the Big River Campdraft possible.

"The Department of Agriculture from their Grafton Research Station loaned us out a heap of steers, and that helped us a lot,” he said.