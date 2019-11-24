THE BIG STOWE: Stowe clinches WBF Australasian title

Yamba boxer Adam Stowe with the World Boxing Foundation super middleweight Australasian title during Boxing Mania 8 on Saturday night. Photo: World Boxing Foundation

BOXING: Clarence Valley boxer Adam Stowe has claimed the biggest victory of his career, defeating Bobby Antonakas in a World Boxing Foundation super middleweight Australasian title fight on Saturday.

Rising to the occasion as the main event on the card at Boxing Mania 8 in Tweed Heads, Stowe was quick to get an advantage over his opponent and won with a technical knockout in round two. Stowe said he was pleased with the win and said his tactics were spot on.

“I was very controlled in fort round. I picked my punches and it paid off,” Stowe said.

“I got him with some good shots hurting the body and was in control from there.”

Stowe’s trainer Troy Harding said “the whole place erupted” when the Yamba boxer won the fight.

“It was awesome,” Harding said.

“He had a lot of support from Yamba, his family and his wife’s family.

“Adam also has a massive following up there, so the atmosphere was unreal.”

As seen in the picture, Harding spoke of the ‘Team Stowe’ shirts worn by members of the crowd.

“There were ‘Team Stowe’ shirts everywhere, it was incredible,” he said.

Harding has been with Stowe from his very first fight and the Clarence-raised fighter has surpassed all expectations.

“It’s been a goal of his to win a title belt for a long time now,” Harding said.

“When we both went professional, he thought he’d have one fight and be done, but he got the bug and he hasn’t stopped.”

Stowe has battled through great adversity and Harding praised his resolve to push through the heartache.

“He was very unlucky a few times with fights being called off mid-fight and things not going his way,” he said.

“A lot of blokes wouldn’t have kept going but he just pushed through the pain and he’s finally got it done.”

While this is a win Stowe will savour, Harding expects Stowe to be a long way from being finished.

“He’s pretty determined to keep on going,” Harding said.

“This title opens up a lot of doors for bigger fights.

“He’s put himself in a position to get bigger fights if he wants them.”

Harding said Stowe’s management has been a huge help in his meteoric rise to the top.

“Adam’s manager Tony Tolj has done big things for the sport,” Harding said.

“It’s just been a huge combined effort between Dean Cribb, Shane Martin from Tawasi and Norm Harvey.”

“They’ve helped him in the corner. But he did all the work and fought to the game plan to get the win.”

Stowe also thanking his sponsors and fans.

“Thanks to Australian Soil and Concrete, East Coast Access, Big River Scaffolding Solutions, Total Concrete and Excavation, Advanced Plastering Australia. With your support it’s helped me get here.

“I’ll have to defend this belt and that coud take me anywhere.”