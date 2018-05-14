World’s biggest unsolved mysteries of the year

Plane crashes, a submarine wreckage, missing persons and some high-profile crimes including the murder of an Australian gangster have made global headlines and left people around the world stunned as they await more clues to solve some of 2018's biggest unsolved mysteries.

These are some of this year's mysteries that have raised more questions than answers.

WHERE IS LION AIR FLIGHT JT 610?

Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. But the location of Flight JT 610 is still unknown after 189 people were killed when the Boeing 737 crashed into the ocean on October 29 shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

Investigators say sensors that help prevent planes from stalling were replaced on the Lion Air plane the day before its fatal flight and may have compounded other problems with the aircraft. Body parts were recovered as searchers hunted for the cockpit voice recorder.

But by early November, Indonesia's national rescue agency ended a search for victims of the Lion Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea, while those trying to locate the cockpit voice recorder faced a new challenge as an electronic signal from the device began to fade.

"The ping sound is getting hard to detect and is disappearing," Haryo Satmiko, deputy chief of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, said in a text message in November.

"We suspect the cockpit voice recorder is covered by mud because the flight data recorder, when it was found, was about a half meter deep buried in the mud."

A new underwater locator with better sensitivity to detect the ping from the black box. But if it fails, a ship with mud-suction ability will be deployed to try and find it.

Already, preliminary findings based on information from the data recorder, which has been recovered, indicate a technical issue related to faulty airspeed readings was a contributing factor to the crash.

But the plane and its voice recorder have not been found, as the Lion Air was plagued by safety issues before the tragic crash.

Rescuers inspect part of the landing gears of the crashed Lion Air jet they retrieved from the sea floor. Picture: AP/Fauzy Chaniago

WHERE IS MH370?

It's been four years, but the world is still no closer to finding missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 anywhere. The Malaysian government's report released this year in July found that all the evidence points to the plane being under manual control, before it was deliberately flown out into the Indian Ocean.

Chief Investigator Kok Soo Chon said the pilots made their first turn off course manually, not on autopilot.

But he could not confirm what happened when the plane took two more turns before it plunged into the sea. Investigator Kok said the report also shed more light on what happened before the crash: "The radio and telephone communication by the pilot and first officer with the controllers show there was no evidence of any anxiety or stress.

MH370 flight revealed: Chilling discoveries have been made in the search for MH370.

The aircraft maintainers record indicates the aircraft was well maintained … There was no record of any malfunction or defect of the aircraft - none that could have contributed to the disappearance."

He added: "The lack of evidence includes the information recorded on the fly data recorder, and other recording devices on the aircraft that could indicate why is aircraft had flown to the southern Indian Ocean.

In conclusion, the team is unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of MH370."

Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, including six Australians, disappeared on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. This is where the investigation could go next and one of the latest crash theories about where it could possibly be.

WHO KILLED GANGSTER JOHN MACRIS?

High profile Sydney gangster John Macris was killed after being shot in the chest outside his home in Athens. The millionaire nightclub owner, a Greek-Australian, was shot as he was getting out of his Smart car in Voula.

The Daily Telegraph reported that onlookers say they heard the assassin shout out "I'm going to finish him off".

According to local newspaper reports, the execution-style killing has led the authorities to investigate the death as part of a gang warfare.

After the murder, his body was flown back to Australia where he was buried in Sydney. His Playboy model and TV host wife Viktoria Karida has reportedly considered coming back to Australia.

Viktoria Karida and John Macris at their 2016 wedding on the Greek island of Mykonos. Picture: Supplied

WHERE IS INTERPOL'S MISSING CHIEF?

Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has not been seen since September 25 when he left France, where he is based in Lyon, to see family back home. It has since been confirmed by Chinese authorities that he has been detained on suspicion of bribery. But no one has seen him in public.

Interpol has received notice of his immediate resignation. But his wife has said she does not have proof of life. "I'm not sure if he is alive," she said. "They are cruel. They are dirty. This thing shows it means they can do anything, I can't imagine. No limit."

In a BBC interview, she said the couple's young children were missing their father and that she had been threatened. "A certain phone call asked me: 'No words, just listen. Two teams for you'. The two teams target me. In France," she said.

WHAT HAPPENED TO WILLIAM TYRRELL?

William Tyrrell, who has became known as "the boy in the Spider-Man suit", still remains unfound after four years of searching. But police are still chasing "active leads".

The case, which has captured the nation's attention, has now been referred to the coroner by NSW Police. They proposed that a coronial inquest would be held in 2019 before Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame, who observed the search police undertook in July this year.

William went missing from the NSW Mid North Coast town of Kendall at the age of three. A brief of evidence has been requested that is expected to be provided by the end of the year.

William Tyrrell, who is still missing. Picture: AAP/NSW Police

Police said the inquest would be an "opportunity to test information and evidence" gathered by Strike Force Rosann.

Although it was first believed he wandered off and got lost from his foster grandmother's home, police believe he was abducted.

In July, a month-long forensic search took place around Kendall after police got more information. But it did not lead to any major breakthroughs.

In 2016, police announced an unprecedented $1 million reward for information leading to William's recovery.

William Tyrrell search. Deputy state coroner Harriet Graham with Detective Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin visit search sites near the town of Kendall. Picture: Nathan Edwards

IT'S FOUND - BUT WHAT CAUSED ARGENTINA'S SUB TO SINK?

Amazingly, the ARA San Juan has been found a year after it went missing. Its final contact came on November 15 2017, when it was sailing in the South Atlantic, 450 kilometres from the coast. The submarine had 44 crew members on board.

But the wreck has not been raised yet, and are a few theories about what could have happened to the sub before it vanished:

*BATTERY FAILURE

In its final communication, the submarine reported it had overcome a mechanical breakdown that resulted from a short circuit due to water that seeped through the vessel's snorkel.

Three hours later, a noise similar to an explosion was recorded 48 kilometres from where the crew had given its last report.

Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi told reporters that the captain of the submarine said water had entered the battery compartment through the vessel's snorkel while its batteries were being changed.

*TORPEDO EXPLOSION

ARA San Juan had an arsenal of torpedos, and some claim that some of it might have exploded while still attached to the sub.

*CRUSH DEPTH

The ARA San Juan may have sunk below its "crush depth", or "collapse depth", at which point "its structure (would) not be able to withstand the water pressure".

CNN reported that a modern sub may begin to struggle at depths of around 500-600m below sea level.

WHAT IS MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S STATE OF HEALTH?

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher has still not been seen in public since his horrific accident in France on 29 December 2013. His family have been tight-lipped on details about his condition. His teenage son Mick doesn't appear to be positive about it either. A close friend of Mick, Nicklas Nielsen said he is "completely closed" about his dad's health.

Mr Nielsen told Danish newspaper BT: "Mick does not say he is sad about his father. He just said sometimes that it is sometimes hard. "I know him very well, also privately. He is a very quiet and calm guy. Very nice and welcoming and he talks to everyone.

"It was completely closed and not talked about. I still do a little karting with Ralf Schumacher and his team and nobody talks about it." Giancarlo Fisichella also admitted he is unaware of how Schumacher is doing following his skiing accident. Fisichella won three races in his F1 career racing against Schumacher as well winning the 24 hour Le Mans.

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari celebrates with his wife Corrina after competing in his 200th Grand Prix during the Spanish F1 Grand Prix on May 9, 2004. Picture: Getty

"I keep myself informed about his health, but nothing is known, they do not let us know anything about him," he said.

"I'm very sorry, as a colleague he was an incredible opponent, he wrote the history of Formula 1."

As fans wait for more news, they can now visit a mini museum showcasing Schumacher's private collection of his most coveted cars, trophies, helmets, hats and firesuits from his high-profile motorsport career.

His manager Sabine Kehm said in June that the exhibit was an expression of thanks to his devoted fans.

"It displays significant pieces from his personal collection," she said.

"The fact that this exhibition has found a home at Motorworld Cologne Rhineland is perfect for us. It's situated a few kilometres away from Michael's hometown of Kerpen, while sharing a passion for cars."

There have also been recent reports of him being moved to the US for further medical treatment, but nothing confirmed.

Michael Kearns, 33, from WA, and Louise Benson, also aged in her 30s, from Bristol, plunged more than 30 metres to their deaths after falling from a beach wall in the seaside town of Ericeira, Portugal. Picture: Instagram

WHERE HAPPENED TO THE PORTUGAL SELFIE COUPLE?

Young Australian couple Michael Kearns and Louise Benson from Perth were found dead at the bottom of a 30m cliff in a quiet village in Portugal.

News Corp revealed this year that police did not interview any of the people who spent time with them before they fell from the clifftop at Praia dos Pescadores (Fishermen's Beach) in the surfing mecca of Ericeira. It was first thought they died while taking a selfie. A police source told News Corp the theory about the selfie was an "assumption'' by one of his colleagues, but just how they died remains a mystery.