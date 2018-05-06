Menu
Basil the cockatiel
The bird with a bell for a beak

Madura Mccormack
5th May 2018 9:00 AM | Updated: 6th May 2018 8:41 AM

BASIL the cockatiel had its feathers in a bunch this week after getting its beak stuck in a bell, but smart thinking Moranbah vets managed to save the small bird.

Basil was brought in to Moranbah Veterinary Clinic by its owners after an unsuccessful attempt to remove a metal toy bell that had broken and become stuck.

The bird had to be anaesthetised while the bell was cut from its beak.

Vets at the clinic are warning bird owners that while toys are important for the well being of pets, cheap metal and plastic ones can be dangerous and cause serious problems such as blockages, penetrating wounds and poisoning.

