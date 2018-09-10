The weird places strippers get naked

A dancer who goes by Patricia (left) says she’s stripped for terminally ill patients. Anthony ‘Antonio’ Catanzaro (right) pretended to choke at a deli, then took off his clothes.

A dancer who goes by Patricia (left) says she’s stripped for terminally ill patients. Anthony ‘Antonio’ Catanzaro (right) pretended to choke at a deli, then took off his clothes.

EXOTIC dancer from Long Island in the US, Chanel*, has taken off her clothes at ­offices and bachelor parties. But she drew the line when she was hired for one birthday bash.

According to the New York Post, when the stripper, in her 20s, got there, she was surprised to learn she'd be dancing for a 15-year-old boy. The party was actually a quinceañera (a coming-of-age celebration for girls in Latin culture).

"The birthday girl had a twin brother so her mum wanted to make sure he didn't feel left out," Chanel told The Post.

"It was so uncomfortable. There were people at the party ranging from ages two to 82."

She refused to dance for the birthday boy and offered to "set up a VIP area for people of age".

In the end, Chanel walked out without collecting any money.

"I felt like a buzzkill, but I said, 'This isn't legal.'"

The unexpected - and often unsexy - lives of strippers came to light in May when the ARC XVI Fort Washington Senior Centre in Manhattan, New York was inadvertently involved in a police scandal.

Jude Menelas, who performs under the stage name Messiah, was hired by the centre's elderly members to perform at a Mother's Day party.

But the fun was spoiled when a photo was leaked of the half-naked stripper posing with visiting female police officers. The picture landed the cops in hot water and stopped any future strippers at the senior centre.

It meant that the men at the centre - who had voted to have female strippers at their Father's Day bash - were out of luck.

"They cut the cord on any more exotic dancers," said Donyale Nicola, co-owner of Manhattan-based Exotic Dance Central, who booked Mr Menelas and other male dancers for the event.

Exotic dancers are hired for all kinds of events in New York.

"It's not uncommon that we've booked parties for older people. But it's never been in the senior centre environment," Ms Nicola said. "I was pretty shocked myself."

For Mr Menelas, performing for elderly women is all in a day's work.

"I did an 89-year-old's birthday party," said the Brooklyn dancer, who didn't want to give his age. "Her daughters hired me. She told me: 'Be careful because of my heart. I'm gonna make sure I make it one more year so I can see you again.'"

Anthony Catanzaro, a 48-year-old from Queens who dances under the stage name Antonio, has seen a lot of quirky scenarios in his 15 years in the business.

"I danced in a deli at 7am. Friends [of a woman who worked there] wanted to surprise [her] during the morning shift," Mr Catanzaro said. He ordered egg whites on a bagel and pretended to gag on it to make a scene: "I scared the hell out of the girl and then surprised her [by stripping]."

Once he was hired by a bride-to-be's friends to surprise the yoga instructor while she was teaching a class.

"I did yoga and pretended to hurt my leg," he said. "Then I started stripping in the middle of class."

A Long Island City dancer, who goes by the name Patricia, 34, has dressed up as a nurse to surprise doctors and sometimes even patients.

"I've done parties for terminally ill people. They don't want to finish their lives in sadness," she said. She recalled an 80-year-old dying of cancer who invited a group of friends to his flashy Manhattan apartment.

"I think it's beautiful," she said. "The guy was dying but he still wanted a good end.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.

* Name has been changed.