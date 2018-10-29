‘Terrible’: Anger over Block win

FANS of The Block have reacted with fury after controversial contestants Hayden Vale and Sara Tumino won the series finale, taking home a whopping profit of $545,000 - plus their $100,000 prize for winning.

THE BLOCK: All the results from the nailbiting finale

MORE: What you didn't see on The Block

The couple, who shocked audiences when they won the first challenge of the year and opted to renovate Apartment 3 in the old Gatwick instead of building a new luxurious penthouse, provided plenty of colour this season thanks to their frequent clashes with each other - and other contestants.

There were a few meltdowns.

At one point, Sara even tried to quit the show, screaming at a producer after finding out her and Hayden had placed last in Bathroom Week.

"Again, last? Even after everything, last. You've got to be kidding me. This is f**ked. It's f**ked, it's f**king embarrassing now," she yelled, all the while panting heavily.

But in the end, it was worth her sticking around. During Sunday night's nailbiting finale, Hayden and Sara's apartment sold for $3.02 million dollars - $545,000 over the reserve price - making them the winners of The Block for 2018.

And a lot of viewers weren't happy.

For a team that came last in a big portion of their rooms, weren’t team players, argued all of the time, threatened to walk off more than once and just didn’t seem like they wanted to be there, it’s so upsetting to see them win above 4 teams who deserved it #TheBlockau #9TheBlock — Clare Bourne (@clare_bourne) October 28, 2018

Shocked. Norm and Jess's apartment was the best and yet they net such a low price. How did the crappiest apartment net 3 million?? #theblockau — ★ tianning (@Xaniamelody) October 28, 2018

REALLY.... the biggest potty mouth ever to be on 'The Block' & her pathetic half won. #Disappointing — Noëlle🙃 🔥♐🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@OZzeeGal) October 28, 2018

Well that’s just crap #theblock — Paul Munnings (@PMunners) October 28, 2018

Well @Channel9 and @TheBlock are continuing to teach poor life lessons. Being rude and obnoxious pays over half a million dollars. #9TheBlock — Ryan Makepeace (@Ryan_Makepeace) October 28, 2018

In second place - and first to go under the hammer - was South Australian couple Kerrie Charter and Spence Thomson. Their reserve was $2.45 million, and they managed to profit $415,000 after their apartment sold for $2,850,000.

Perth couple Courtney Brown and Hans Baumgartner placed third, with their apartment going under the hammer for $2,770,000. They walked away with a profit of $410,000, after being given a reserve of $2.4 million.

Best friends Bianca Chatfield and Carla Dziwoki came in fourth, walking away with $301,000 ($150,500 each) when their penthouse sold for $2,991,000 (reserve, $2.70 million), while fan favourites Norm and Jess from Queensland earned themselves $209,000 (over their reserve of $2.65 million) when their penthouse sold for $2,859,000 in the nailbiting auction.

Sunday night's results has taken the total prizemoney across The Block's 14 seasons to a whopping $20,775,501.