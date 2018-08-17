Menu
Shaynna Blaze has split from her partner.
TV

Block judge separates from husband of 18 years

17th Aug 2018 7:53 AM

THE Block's Shaynna Blaze has announced she's separated from her husband.

The interior designer, 55, broke the news on Instagram that she's no longer in a relationship with her husband of 18 years, Steve Vaughan.

"Sometimes in life, our paths change directions and now this is one of those times for me with Steve and I separating," she wrote.

"I will not be making any further statements about this and whilst I appreciate your support I ask that you respect our right to privacy. Thank you, Shaynna."

 

Shaynna Blaze with her children, Carly and Jesse, and her husband Steve Vaughan. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis
The announcement comes just four months after Blaze opened up to New Idea about the secret to her happy marriage.

"The secret is every time we go out, it actually is date night,' she told New Idea. "You treat each other as your date, rather than just expecting them to always be there.

"When you catch up, you just make sure that you're present. You make sure that you're there with each other and always touching base."

Vaughan, who is a personal trainer, was Blaze's second husband. She has two children, Jesse and Carly, from her first marriage.

