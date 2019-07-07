The Block star’s bizarre stealing spree

TWO months ago she was seen partying with Greg Inglis, now reality TV star and ex Penthouse Pet Suzi Taylor has been caught up in a fresh scandal that has landed her in a Brisbane court.

The former topless model faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this week on charges of stealing, fraud and contravening a police direction to provide fingerprints.

The ex-Penthouse Pet’s luxury Bulimba property was raided by police in May. Picture: Regina King



Taylor, 49, whose full name is Suellen Jan Taylor, pleaded guilty to the offences and was slapped with a $2,500 fine.

The charges came after Taylor visited her boyfriend in hospital on May 2 and stole the credit card of the patient recovering in the same room.

Taylor wrote on social media at the time that her boyfriend, 36-year-old Brisbane landscaper Jonathan Gregory-Kelly, had been rushed to the Mater Hospital for emergency surgery.

Suzi Taylor and Jonathan Gregory-Kelly. Picture: Supplied

After taking the card from the unsuspecting patient's wallet, which was inside the draw of a bedside table, Taylor was caught on CCTV cameras spending more than $100 at a nearby service station.

About 15 minutes later she used the stolen card to buy more than $400 of alcohol at The Shafston Hotel, the court heard this week.

Among seven separate transactions made at the bottle shop, Taylor purchased a carton of Coopers beer.

Suzi Taylor dances topless on boat. Picture: Supplied

Later that evening, police raided her property but she was not at home. Instead, they found the beer and the jacket she was seen wearing while purchasing the booze.

About a week later, Taylor was spotted at the Westin Hotel in Brisbane's CBD taking a mobile phone, laptop and leather compendium, which a guest had left behind at the hotel's bar, The Charles. After the owner of reported the items missing, staff identified Taylor on CCTV, recognising her from her appearance on The Block.

Colourful Gold Coast identity Geoffrey Edelsten and Suzi Taylor. Picture: Julie Kiriacoudis

Police raided Taylor's home on May 10 looking for the items - the same weekend she reportedly spent in a Brisbane riverside mansion with friends and Inglis, who was later admitted to rehab.

Two days later, Taylor was given a notice to appear in court after police located the stolen items at her home.

Suzi Taylor and Richard Wilkins. Picture: Supplied

Since first appearing on television in 2015, Taylor has made headlines for her party girl image, which once saw her photographed topless on a boat and have a relationship with celebrity Richard Wilkins.

She famously once dated INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, and millionaire Geoffrey Edelsten in 2016 sensationally claimed he was in a relationship with Taylor, which she later denied saying Edelsten must have had "too much to drink" and believed she was someone else.

Taylor did not return calls for comment.