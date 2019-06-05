Bookies wary of flying Bostonian

Jockey Michael Cahill will have plenty of options on where to place The Bostonian in the Stradbroke after the favourite drew barrier six. Picture: Trackside Photography

BOOKMAKERS are bracing for The Bostonian to break a decade-long drought for favourites in the Stradbroke after he drew ideally for the $1.5 million sprint.

The Bostonian will start from gate six if the emergencies fail to gain a start.

He firmed from $5 to $4.50 with Ladbrokes on Wednesday as he attempts to become the first favourite since Black Piranha ($4), in 2009, to win.

"Michael (Cahill) can pick and choose where he goes and he will have plenty of options," trainer Tony Pike said. "It's probably the perfect gate for him.

"I did notice a big improvement going into the Kingsford Smith. He just flew that morning and it was pretty much the same on Tuesday. He's definitely held his form.

"It's always hard to get the three in a row in a handicap race, but he's flying and he's got the gate and he's going to be there for a long way."

Tony McEvoy had mixed results, with Doomben 10,000 placegetter Dollar For Dollar drawing 19 and Goodwood winner Despatch coming up with the coveted inside draw.

"Gee, he gets his chance now," McEvoy said of Despatch, who is trying to emulate last year's winner Santa Ana Lane as the only Goodwood winner to win this race.

Trainer Tony McEvoy, part-owner Janelle Whalley and her daughter Heidi after Goodwood winner Despatch drew the coveted inside barrier for the Stradbroke. Picture: Toby Coutts, Box 1 Photography

"He's come back (from injury) and really created a good culture. He's won seven from 11 and only good horses can do that.

"It was a bit of a surprise winning the Goodwood, but he did it from the front and you have to respect it. This is another big step up for him, but we are so excited to have him here and he's not out of the race."

The horse that has continued to firm this week is Godolphin's Trekking, who is into $5.50 after drawing 13, which will become eight if the emergencies miss out.

"Trekking's work here on Tuesday was fantastic. He would be our top speed," Godolphin's Nacim Dilmi said of James Cummings' four runners.

# The Toowoomba Turf Club board voted on Tuesday night not to allow trainer Mark Currie to use Clifford Park as a training base. Currie had hoped to train his string of horses on the track after striking a plea deal with QRIC last month.