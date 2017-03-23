The boys are back in town

COMING UP FLOWERS: Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from The Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after moving to Melbourne, where they are gaining traction in the music scene.

YOU could say the move to Melbourne has helped budding local band The Stained Daisies to bloom, but it's more accurate to say they are blossoming.

This week, Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite are back in the Clarence Valley, getting their dose of floods, storms and wild weather before they head back to the mild-weathered but exciting Victorian city.

"The music scene and everything (in Melbourne) is ridiculous. I found it was hard to believe the rumours about it before we moved," Jayden said.

"But it's exceeded my expectations. The amount of great venues, places to play and go watch bands, and the supportive attitude between everyone - it's so good.

"A lot of other cities we've played there has been a competitive nature between bands, but it doesn't seem to happen down there.

"There doesn't seem to be a lot of ego amongst the bands," Daniel added.

"There are some really incredible acts who are more than happy to jump on the stage in support of someone else. No one feels like they are above anyone else."

The Daisies say it feels like they're in Melbourne at the right time.

"At first we were like 'right there is a lot of very good bands here', but it sort of gave us the incentive to put our heads down and work hard and try to get noticed," Daniel said.

"That's all it is - it's a matter of getting noticed."

The Stained Daisies took the stage for their first headline show in Brunswick at The Penny Black in February, which Jayden described as "ridiculous".

"It was a really big stage and a room full of people that were enjoying what we were doing. It was really nice," Daniel said.

"The effort that they put into their venues is amazing. Every venue has got their own band room and stage, big sound system, and they make you feel good," Jayden added.

The move has not only allowed them to perform more and get more of their music out there, but it's given the band the opportunity to work together more often to create new material.

"One of the best things about moving in together is we've got a jam room in our house," Daniel said.

"Rather than trying to figure out where we can practise, we've got a space where we can get into any ideas, or into typing up the song we've already got."

The boys lucked out with good neighbours, who have even said they were disappointed not to hear music coming from the house more often.

"We got in their ear very early and just said 'we do play music, we're going to play music but we will never play after 7pm and if you're just not in the mood for music, we'll stop'," Daniel said.

"A lady from up the road said hello to us one day and said, 'Oh, we were disappointed we didn't hear any music yesterday'," Jayden laughed

The freedom to practise and play more has resulted in a tighter, more professional Daisies.

"Now we can put in a lot of practice, and it's showing - so we think anyway," Jayden said.

There are a few things in the works for The Daises, but they are being mindful about releasing new music before they have a good following in Melbourne.

However, Jayden did have something to add about his other project, Joe Terror.

"I've just spent the weekend recording stuff for my project Joe Terror, so I'll be releasing stuff pretty soon," he said.

The boys are excited to be playing to a home crowd, but even more excited to be playing at Roches.

"We've never done a Stained Daisies gig at Roches. This is our first show there," Jayden said.

"We just wanted to do something different because we always did shows at the Great Northern, and this way, obviously, we can do it for free. Usually we play with a cover charge in Grafton.

"It's one of our favourite watering holes," Daniel said.

Jayden agreed: "It's the only place that serves Guinness!"

Jack Davison and Aidan Bateman will be joining Jayden and Daniel for the Roches show.

After their show at Roches this weekend, the band will be back on the east coast to play the Bellingen Winter Music Festival, with plans to organise a few extra shows while they're around.