The brutal family murder this region will never forget

A PLAQUE dedicated to the murdered firie will always be on the side of one of the brigade's trucks, no matter how many times the vehicles are replaced.

Mr Brady's best mate, brigade captain Liam Gray will make sure of that.

"It'll be the Peter Brady fire truck," he said.

And Mr Brady will always have a seat overlooking the beach from Phil Rogers Park, another memorial from those who still miss him.

That is where the town and his many friends from m any places will gather to remember him on the 10th anniversary of his death, on June 30.

"I was very good mates with Peter."

Tony Brady brother of slain Rainbow Beach man Peter Brady with his photo. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

"He was a very good bloke, very much Rainbow's favourite son."

The life of Peter Brady, who had lived in the town since he was five, came to a sudden and shocking end when he was shot dead by his father in law, retired Gympie funeral director Philip Tonal Scott.

Raised by his grandparents, he worked as a young helper in Ruth and Milton Modin's general store, now Sea Salt @ Rainbow.

Cpt Gray said he met Peter Brady while helping in his parents' IGA supermarket at the other end of town.

"I came up for three months, 14 years ago, to help Mum and Dad start up the shop," he said.

"I met him when he came to work at the IGA for my parents and we got on really well, fishing in the afternoon, crabbing, camping out, everything Rainbow Beach is about."

Peter had been Rainbow Beach fire chief for 12 years when he died.

Peter Brady was murdered by his father-in-law in 2008. Contributed

"He introduced me to the fire brigade, of which I am now captain," Liam said.

"He was always happy to have a laugh with anyone and always helped anyone in every way he could. "

IGA co-owner Matt O'Connell described Mr Brady as "the most wonderful, caring, honest and unique human being."

"He had time for everyone.

"It absolutely devastated the whole community as well as his family.

"He had two children, a son and daughter," Mr O'Connell said.

Murderer Phill Scott in a re-enactment at the Mary Valley Rattler.

Mr O'Connell said Peter Brady's extended family includes many Beach residents and visitors and they will all be welcome at his memorial seat in the park.

"It will be good for us to get together and remember him," Mr O'Connell said.

Mr Brady was murdered when he went to collect the last of his belongings from the family home after the break up of his marriage to his killer's daughter.

