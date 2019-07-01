The bulls are back in Grafton

IT”S billed as the toughest sport in the world, and for the two athletes in the centre, bull and rider, eight seconds can be the making or breaking of you.

THE PBR is bringing the best of Australian bull-riding back to the Grafton Showgrounds on September 7 and for PBR General Manager, Glen Young it's more than just a sporting event.

"The Grafton Showgrounds allows fans to get up close and personal with the sport,” he said.

"It is an intimate setting providing a high-energy atmosphere from start of the show through to the end of the show.

"These days sporting fans have expectations and we are all about delivering experiences with our events, from the high-actioned sport of the bull riding, entertainment during the breaks, as well as how we go about educating our audiences about our sport over the course of the event.”

A successful ride lasts eight seconds and during those eight seconds Young said there's no time to think about anything but riding.

"The riders are definitely relying on different reactions and if the bull is going left or right or moving ahead. You're just watching and being aware of everything around you. Your senses are on high alert,” he said.

"Those eight seconds are entirely relative to what's going on in the rider's head. If you get at the end of your arm or in a bad spot and you're just holding on, it can seem like two minutes waiting on that whistle. Other times you'll have a good seat and you could sit there all day, and the time goes fast.”

It will be the ride of their lives on some of the most elite bucking bulls Australia has to offer.

