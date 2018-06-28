The Bundy lemon farm ending imports for supermarket giant

A BUNDABERG farm will be the first to supply the nation's second biggest supermarket chain with Australian lemons all year round.

Coles have previously stocked imported lemons over the summer period due the Australian variety being unavailable, but Stensgroup farmers Stephen and Kathleen Stenhouse have been working hard to change that.

The family has supplied the shopping centre with quality citrus for the past four years and was excited that their small family-run farm would be part of such a big move.

"Supplying Australian lemons and bridging the import gap is something I know a lot of citrus suppliers talk about," Mrs Stenhouse said.

"Stephen and I had a belief that we could do it and now we are turning our ambitions into a reality."

Lemons are traditionally a winter fruit, but with Bundaberg's coastal location providing warmer winters and an almost frost-free climate, conditions have allowed the farmers a unique opportunity to harvest the fruit between the months of December and January when most Australian growers normally can't.

Mr and Mrs Stenhouse said they had applied advanced greenhouse technologies to their open outdoor fields, had installed and utilised automated irrigation and fertilisation methods, and had even invented their own machinery to help pick their "summer lemons".

"We have actually developed our own harvesting aid machinery," she said.

"The machinery helps us manage timings by enabling us to harvest in all weather conditions without damaging the lemons."

This move to close the summer supply gap supports Coles's Australian-first sourcing policy and means that, for the first time ever, Coles will be able to offer Australian-grown lemons to customers all year round at supermarkets across Australia.

Coles fresh produce general manager Brad Gorman welcomed the opportunity to replace lemon imports.

"We work closely with growers across Australia to bring our customers locally-grown produce - we also try to reduce imports wherever we can," Mr Gorman said.

"This is an exciting step for their business and for our customers moving forward."