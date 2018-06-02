The busiest place on derby day isn't on the field

Grafton Ghosts canteen supervisors Amy Blanch and Michelle Gilbert get ready for the onslaught on derby day.

THEY don't get to see much of the game, but Grafton Ghosts canteen supervisors Michelle Gilbert and Amy Blanch have their own way of following the action of the local derby.

"Just the noise,” Ms Blanch said. "You can follow it by listening. You can't see through the crowd ... but we just listen and go 'Oh yeah, we scored, they scored.”

The pair are preparing with other volunteers to feed and water the massive crowd expected for the local derby this year, and said the amount they go through is astounding.

"We've got 150kg of chips that we'll go through, and we'd easily go through 30 cartons of Coke,” Ms Gilbert said.

"And the chicken burgers are the most popular thing here ... we'd easily do more than 300 of those.”

Ms Gilbert said the derbies were the busiest day for the canteen outside, and while the finals had more people, they opened up more venues on those days.

"This is the only place for food in the normal rounds, and in the break in games, half-time, the end, we just get hit,” she said.

When the rush comes, they can often have up to 10 people working in the canteen and she said that was all they could fit in there.

"We'll have three to four people out the front, another few out the back cooking, but we just can't fit them all in,” Ms Gilbert said.

"If we could have more they'd be busy as well, though.”

They have both been in the canteen at senior games for the past two years, with Ms Blanch also in the canteen for juniors, and they said it was something they did to help the club.

"My kids are in juniors, so I just do it for them, and seniors - this is the club that they'll play for one day, so I help out here too,” Ms Blanch said.

It's not work all day for the pair, with Ms Gilbert taking time to watch her son Jay Olsen play in first grade, and Ms Blanch to present the Viv Hodge Memorial Shield commemorating her grandfather.

"It's a big day,” Ms Gilbert said. "Even for the crowd, one of my best friends from high school is a Rebel through and through and I'll give it to her.

"It's all about bragging rights, and at the moment we've got them.”