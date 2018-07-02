The carnival next door

The Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is geared up for a big July Carnival too.

The Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is geared up for a big July Carnival too. Adam Hourigan

IT is no secret the July Racing Carnival brings people from across the country to the Clarence Valley - but it's not just for the horses.

Veiled in more than five decades of history, the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club's July Winter Carnival has become the perfect accompaniment to their neighbour's festivities.

Trainers and their families have travelled to Grafton for the six-day extravaganza for many years now, with the winter pilgrimage becoming a family tradition for most.

Trainers will set up their base in the greyhound club's caravan park for more than a month before the carnival as they prepare their kennel of runners for the multitude of feature finals.

One training family who has a storied history with the Grafton carnival is the Barnes family. Cudal-trainer Dennis has been a long-term supporter of the July event and has tasted plenty of success at the Grafton track.

But his biggest win came two years ago when he wrapped both hands around the Clarence Valley Sheds Taylor and Family Maiden Classic trophy for the first time.

The $14,000-to-the-winner final is one of the richest prizes outside of metropolitan greyhound meetings, and is the carnival's feature race.

It took a blazing run down the back straight of the Grafton track from kennel champion Nangar Range to clinch the trophy which Barnes still remembers to this day.

"It was unbelievable; you know we have won a lot of feature races over our time coming to the Carnival,” Barnes said. "But that was the one that had eluded us.”

While it might have eluded him for over 30 years, it was a case of when it rains it pours for the Cudal trainer, as he collected back-to-back trophies with Nangar Warrior last year.

Barnes travels with wife Ann, and has brought a convoy of family with him in recent years on what Ann describes as the annual family holiday.

"Greyhound racing is a family affair for us,” she said. "We couldn't do it without everyone else's help.

"Dennis has family (in Grafton) too, so this is our annual holiday.

"It's fantastic to be a part of the carnival - everyone makes you feel welcome. You see people from across Australia and some really good friends.

"Leaving is probably the hardest part.”

The Taylor and Family Maiden Classic final is one of several feature finals that race on the main night of the carnival on Wednesday night after Ramornie Day.

With more than $120,000 in prize money available on the feature night of the carnival it is a major drawcard for the industry and the region.

KEY DATES

Grafton Greyhound July Carnival

Monday, July 2

Taylor Family Maiden Classic Heats

Wednesday, July 4

Village Green Hotel Sprinter's Cup Heats

Friday, July 6

Valley Protective Services 0-1 Win Heats

Monday, July 9

5TH Grade Feature Heats

Wednesday, July 11

Village Green Hotel Sprinter's Cup Final

Taylor Family Maiden Classic Final

Westlawn Finance Stayer's Cup Final

Friday, July 13