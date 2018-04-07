Menu
Kementari is favourite to win the Doncaster. Picture: AAP
Redzel, Kementari gunning for grand final glory

7th Apr 2018 11:51 AM

STAR colt Kementari and super sprinter Redzel will headline day one of The Championships at Royal Randwick today.

The grand finals of Australian racing will kick off with a bumper 10-race card, which will feature four Group 1 races: $3 million Doncaster Mile, $2 million Australian Derby, $2.5 million TJ Smith Stakes and $1 million Inglis Sires.

Godolphin's rising star Kementari is favourite to topple the older horses in the Doncaster Mile, while Peter and Paul Snowden's Everest winner Redzel will chase another big sprint prize in the TJ Smith Stakes.

The Australian Derby has attracted a cracking field of staying three-year-olds, including several challengers from across the ditch. Victoria Derby winner Ace High leads the local charge.

Golden Slipper runner-up Oohood will be out to break her maiden status in the Inglis Sires'.

The undercard includes The Country Championships Final, the Group 2 Chairman's Quality and four Group 3 races.

