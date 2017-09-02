'The chances are 50/50': Wicks

It's the same faces with a new dynamic in the Grafton Ghosts camp this year.

With Danny Wicks and Clint Greenshields at the help of the teams leadership, the Ghosts have before a force to be reckoned with, going undefeated through the 2017 season.

But the team aren't resting on their laurels ahead of their grand final show-down against the South Grafton Rebels this Sunday.

According to Greenshields, footy doesn't change, no matter where you play.

"I was lucky enough to play in front of 100,000 people at Wembley and footy doesn't change, the only thing that changes is the intensity dial gets turned up a bit,” he said.

"There is still a game to be won but at the end of the day preparation doesn't really change, they've got to go into this game the same way they went into their first one.”

Wicks added there was no way of predicting the outcome because the passion of both teams so strong.

"We're just got to turn up with the attitude that we're here to play, the chances are 50/50,” he said.

When Wicks asked Greenshields to play with him in for the Ghosts, he was unsure, but Wicks said he was a man of his word.

"It's been fantastic for me to have something else, when you come back after NRL and you start working and into the mundane stuff it's good to get back in the team environment,” Greenshields said.

"Even thought it's not my home town, I feel like I'm part of the town now and they've made me feel pretty welcome. It's been positive watching some of the young guys develop, not only from the 18s but the reserve grade who have come up to play with us have been really, really good.

"There are a few guys that have proved themselves in the last six to eight weeks who are playing a grand final.”

Proving themselves is only half the battle in preparation for a grand final though, it's all about preparing yourself mentally.

"Your mental preparation is 80% of the battle, if you burn yourself you before you play, you've turned up and you'll burn so much more energy with the mental space that you're in,” Wicks said.

"Most of these blokes have been playing since they were five or six-year-old... when you ask them that they do for a living, you'll get labourer, serve beers, you'll get this and that but rugby league, when you look at it you've probably been doing since you were 7 or 8-year-old.

"It's almost a profession, and you've just got to fall back on that and be comfortable with that and keep the boys on the straight and narrow, which isn't hard to do. You've just got to go out there and play footy.”