The Clarence Valley's most expensive homes of 2018

DESPITE a downturn in Sydney, the Clarence Valley property market is still booming with house prices on the rise.

Thanks to an injection of major infrastructure in the region, residential property prices have been driven upwards, with demand high for coastal living.

According to CoreLogic, last year was a good year for all Clarence Valley agents, some even breaking sales records.

From rural elegance to an exclusive coastal lifestyle, we take a look at the most expensive rural and residential properties that sold last year.

Information sourced from CoreLogic

19 Islay St Maclean

$675,000

Located close to the CBD of Maclean and high on the hill to capture the stunning river views and breezes, this open-plan property with air-conditioning and screened patio area is the perfect place for a single professional.

19 Islay St Maclean Contributed

28 Clarence St Yamba

$1,600,000

Perfectly located high on Yamba hill, "Burleigh" overlooks Flinders Park and Main Beach, and is within a walk of all the hill offers, including the iconic Pacific Hotel. It also has great proximity to Yamba's array of surfing beaches, restaurants, cafes and downtown shops.

ABOVE, FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: 28 Clarence St, Yamba; 68 McConnells Lane, Palmers Island; 18 Miller St, Grafton. Contributed

McConnells Lane, Palmers Island

$2,320,000

It's luxurious riverside living in this magnificent absolute waterfront residence set on an enormous 17,000sqm estate with rolling lawns that extend to the water's edge. Stunning architectural design throughout blends interior and exterior spaces to create a seamless resort-style alfresco living and sparkling river views are showcased from every vantage point.

44 Queens Lane, Iluka

$1,255,000

With amazing water views from both levels and ownership of land right down to the boardwalk, this home is all about the ultimate riverfront lifestyle. It's an easy walk to the shops, bowling club and Sedgers Reef Hotel with approved dual occupancy.

ABOVE, FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: 44 Queens Lane, Iluka; 160 Old Lilypool Rd, South Grafton; 19 Islay St, Maclean. Contributed

18 Miller Street Grafton

$820,000

Originally sold 20 years ago for $222,500 this property features a large two storey, six-bedroom home on a full waterfront allotment with a grassed lawn area leading to the Clarence River. Featuring never-to-be-built-out views, this generously proportioned family home provides the perfect base for a lifestyle of boating, swimming and relaxing.

18 Miller Street Grafton Contributed

160 Old Lilypool Road, South Grafton

$840,000

How often can one buy a 60-acre property just five minutes from Grafton with a beautiful house on it, creek frontage and a view? In addition to the three-bedroom brick home, the land is split into five paddocks with nine watering troughs throughout - all of which are connected to mains water.

160 Old Lilypool Road, South Grafton Contributed

3 Riverside Drive, South Grafton

$738,000

Secluded and privately tucked away in the most select position on the Clarence River south bank, neighbouring a leafy nature reserve, is this fabulous family home designed to fully embrace the magnificent sweeping view right across the river.

Built in the late 60s featuring many clever architectural design ideas, this wonderful property, true to its modernist period is a heart-filled classic and was home to its previous owners for more than 40 happy years.

ABOVE: 3 Riverside Drive, South Grafton. LEFT: 15 Ocean Rd, Brooms Head. Contributed

15 Ocean Road, Brooms Head

$2,200,000

Located in the tranquil seaside village of Brooms Head, this home was craftsman built in 2006 with the highest quality fittings and fixtures. The excellent design of the home takes full advantage of its expansive ocean views while comfortably accommodating family and guests.

The unique penthouse-style master bedroom incorporates a retreat, huge ensuite with spa bath, powder room, walk-in wardrobe, and private veranda.