Woman dragged from car, punched

The woman was dragged from her car before being punched and having her car stolen, police allege. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock

The woman was dragged from her car before being punched and having her car stolen, police allege. Picture: File photo/Thinkstock

A WOMAN was dragged from her car and assaulted by another two women who then stole her vehicle in the early hours of this morning in Brisbane's southwest.

Police will alleged at about 2.10am, a 33-year-old woman from Mt Gravatt parked her car in the carpark at her workplace on College Avenue, Forest Lake.

Two women then approached her car and opened the door before assaulting the woman and dragging her from the car.

The woman was then punched in the face a number of times before the assailants fled in her car.

Police are looking for a female aged between 17-19-years-old described as caucasian with a slight build at about 168cm tall with short curly hair.

The second woman is believed to be in her early twenties, caucasian with a slight build also at about 168cm tall.

The victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for treatment to cuts and abrasions to her face.

Police are appealing for anyone with further information or relevant dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact them.

The stolen vehicle is a 2011 silver hybrid Toyota Camry with a Queensland registration 649SCQ.

Policelink: 131 444