The Courtyard in Grafton Shoppingworld full to the brim

FRIENDLY: Claudia Cheuk of Thai Palace, Georgia Allen and Emily Moore of Burrito Bar and Soye Lim of Teppanmate in the Shoppingworld Courtyard. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON Shoppingworld's The Courtyard has now reached its operating capacity with four highly regarded cuisines for people to choose from.

The Courtyard is home to a variety of international flavours to tickle everybody's fancy, including Mexican, Indian, Thai and Japanese.

From left to right the dining precinct features Burrito Bar, Ruby Indian Restaurant, Thai Palace and Teppen Mate.

The recent introduction of Burrito Bar has proven a major hit and the Ruby Indian restaurant filled the last remaining spot next door.

Grafton Shoppingworld marketing manager Kelle Murphy said people should come to experience what The Courtyard has to offer and try the variety of cuisines available.

"It's exciting that the area is now full,” Mrs Murphy said.

"The venue is open seven days a week. Something in The Courtyard will be open every day.

"You can dine in for lunch or dinner. Something is always open.”

Mrs Murphy said the increased choice meant if one destination was too busy, there were plenty of other options available.

"There is now choice, which is good,” she said. "A nice mix of cuisines have moved into the space.

"It took a little while for people in the area to experience Japanese cuisine and this has been really successful and the Burrito Bar is going great.”

The Courtyard is unique to other parts of Grafton Shoppingworld in that it offers diners the experience of alfresco dining.

"We've made several structural changes to the venue to make sure it is a year-round venue,” Mrs Murphy said.

Mrs Murphy said there were a number of reasons why The Courtyard hadn't been full until recently.

"People tend to be creatures of habit so it's been about making sure we got the offer right and not duplicating what's already available.

All four restaurants are either BYO or licensed liquor venues.