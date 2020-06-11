The Coutts Crossing quandary that won’t go away

As statues honoring men who left racist legacies come crashing down around the world, the village of Coutts Crossing is left to ponder how long they can live under the moniker of a man who was just as bad.

As statues honoring men who left racist legacies come crashing down around the world, the village of Coutts Crossing is left to ponder how long they can live under the moniker of a man who was just as bad.

WHEN our former columnist Janelle Brown wrote about the massacres at Coutts Crossing a couple of years ago, boy did we cop it. Not only did the Bundjalung author of our weekly column covering indigenous issues receive a barrage herself, the DEX Facebook comments section went nuclear. Much like it probably will once this oil’ chestnut gets dragged up again.

The problem is it’s going to keep coming back, not just because an annoying journalist brings it up for the home patch to chew on and digest again, but because the world is changing and, as is the case in most places, we will too, even if it is with heels dragging and teeth gnashing.

The latest explosion of retaliation against the world’s racist history has crystallised in the statues of dead, white men being dragged off their pedestals and dealt with in a manner appropriate to their legacies of race hate and cruelty towards black populations.

So where does that leave a tiny village in the back blocks of Australia that bears the name of a man who allegedly murdered 23 Gumbaynggirr people by poisoning flour with arsenic?

After witnesses attested the actions of Thomas Coutts he was put on trial but acquitted through lack of evidence because the human remains were too decomposed for analysis. Coutts was eventually driven out of town but regardless of that the nearby village was named after him.

It’s safe to say this will be a quandary that will come back to haunt Coutts Crossing for some time yet much like their namesake did to the local Aboriginal population when he arrived at their place unannounced in the 1840s.

Honouring racists, plunderers and murderers of Aboriginal people is something we still have plenty of Colonial skin in. From Captain Cook to John Batman and Coutts, it’s just another hurtful showcase of white supremacy that the traditional owners have to contend with as they navigate everything modern day Australia still throws at them.

As the Black Lives Matter momentum grows, statues are coming down and names are being removed from places of honour around the globe, but how long it takes a place like the Clarence Valley to face its own history, will be a reflection on us. Let’s hope we’re not the last in the world to get it right.