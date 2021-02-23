Menu
Crime

The CQ man behind a shocking act of animal cruelty

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
23rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Central Queensland man who rammed a flock of geese with a golf buggy killing one of the birds could face a fine up to almost $270,000 or three years jail.

Kyle Thomas Poulsen appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday on one count of animal cruelty, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 20 year old was arrested and charged last month over the January 6 incident at the Middlemount Golf and Country Club, which was captured on video.

It is understood footage of the incident, which showed a golf buggy allegedly running down a flock of geese killing one, was posted on Snapchat.

A 20-year-old CQ man has pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS
The footage allegedly also showed the golf cart being used to do doughnuts in the grass.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Poulsen had sent in a written plea of guilty to the charge.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Danny Yarrow asked for the case to be adjourned to seek legal advice on the penalty.

 

The maximum penalty for animal cruelty is a $266,900 fine or three years jail.

Mr Yarrow said Poulsen requested the case be adjourned to Moranbah.

Matters were listed for sentence in Moranbah Magistrates Court on March 11.

